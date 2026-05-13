SI Swimsuit 2026 is officially here, and the incredible group of 34 models featured in the annual issue showcased a diverse mix of magazine staples and radiant rookies.

Content creator Remi Bader was among our newcomers this year, joining the ranks of aforementioned rookies for her first in-print appearance. Still, this wasn’t the content creator’s first foray with the magazine, as she’d previously joined the brand in 2025 during Swim Week in Miami. There, she strutted her stuff on the catwalk in multiple designer looks for the SI Swimsuit runway show.

And now, with the issue’s release this week, Bader is reflecting on her photos and what her appearance in the magazine means to her. On Tuesday, May 12, she shared a single snapshot from her shoot on Instagram, where she rocked a blue two-piece by PQ Swim. In the caption, she opened up about her emotional response to the feat with her 842,000 followers.

Remi Bader was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by PQ Swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Bader reflects on what her rookie shoot means

“When I look at my body in this photo, I’m simply so proud of it,” Bader penned. “I see scars, stretch marks, and cellulite that I used to fight so hard to hide, and now they represent just how powerful my body has been through the past 31 years.”

In the caption, Bader went on to describe how her body has transformed over the years as she’s grown, and how her relationship with self-confidence has changed as she’s continued to post online. She also added that it had long been a goal of hers to appear on the pages of SI Swimsuit, and how the timing of her rookie feature—photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y.—was kismet.

“For so long, I disconnected myself from my body and started seeing myself through other people’s perceptions instead of as a whole person. Now, I finally can put the two together and just feel proud,” the content creator concluded. “No matter how my body continues to change over time or what size I am, I’ve grown so much respect for it for carrying me through, and to me this photo represents that.”

You can view Remi Bader’s full SI Swimsuit 2026 gallery here.

Remi Bader was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Adriana Degreas. Shirt by Heidi Fish Swimwear. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Fans, famous friends and fellow SI Swimsuit models rally behind Bader

At the time of this article’s publication, Bader’s Instagram post has nearly 50,000 likes and over 500 comments. Naturally, many longtime fans, famous friends and fellow SI Swimsuit models stopped by to applaud the content creator’s authenticity and celebrate the incredible moment.

“Remi!!!! Yes baby!!!!!!!!” Khloe Kardashian wrote. “OMG I am so so so proud of you!!!! You are so bad ass and beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

“BEAUTY,” SI Swimsuit 2026 cover model Alix Earle applauded.

“Queen!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” SI Swimsuit 2026 cover model Nicole Williams English declared.

“Love you Remi!” SI Swimsuit editor in cheif MJ Day added, to which Bader responded, “@mj_day love YOU!!!!!!”

More SI Swimsuit 2026: