How to Livestream the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue’s Launch Festivities

We are in full celebration mode here at SI Swimsuit, as we’re gearing up to honor the 2026 magazine and the 34 incredible women who make up this year’s publication. Our red carpet launch takes place at the Hard Rock Hotel New York tomorrow, Thursday, May 14, and while you may not be able to secure a ticket for the VIP event, you can in fact catch the red carpet action live from home!

SI Swimsuit livestream | SI Staff

How to watch the SI Swimsuit red carpet live

We will livestream the red carpet starting at 7:30 p.m. ET tomorrow, and you can tune in to see everything as it happens on SI Swimsuit’s official YouTube channel or on SI TV.

Model and entertainment correspondent Joely Live will serve as this year’s red carpet host, while the following SI Swimsuit stars are slated to walk the red carpet in their hottest looks.

Brooks Nader | John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

How to livestream the Social Club

Following Thursday’s celebration, we’ll be bringing you along for the Social Club action on Saturday, May, 16. Tune in to the livestream, once again available on SI Swimsuit’s official YouTube channel and on SI TV, starting at 11:30 a.m. and concluding at 5 p.m. ET.

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. Boots by BC Footwear by Seychelles. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Programming throughout the day will feature five live shows hosted by influencer and podcaster Shannon Ford. Masterclasses with TikTok, Microsoft, LTK and Dear Media will also be held throughout the day. Additionally, Earle will take the stage with The Bossticks as part of the day’s can’t-miss programming.

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