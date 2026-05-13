How to Livestream the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue’s Launch Festivities
We are in full celebration mode here at SI Swimsuit, as we’re gearing up to honor the 2026 magazine and the 34 incredible women who make up this year’s publication. Our red carpet launch takes place at the Hard Rock Hotel New York tomorrow, Thursday, May 14, and while you may not be able to secure a ticket for the VIP event, you can in fact catch the red carpet action live from home!
How to watch the SI Swimsuit red carpet live
We will livestream the red carpet starting at 7:30 p.m. ET tomorrow, and you can tune in to see everything as it happens on SI Swimsuit’s official YouTube channel or on SI TV.
Model and entertainment correspondent Joely Live will serve as this year’s red carpet host, while the following SI Swimsuit stars are slated to walk the red carpet in their hottest looks.
- Achieng Agutu
- Ali Truwit
- Alix Earle
- Bethenny Frankel
- Brooks Nader
- Camille Kostek
- Christen Goff
- Ellie Thumann
- Erin Marley Klay
- Gabi Moura
- Haley Kalil
- Hannah Berner
- Hunter McGrady
- Ilona Maher
- Jasmine Sanders
- Jena Sims
- Jocelyn Corona
- Katie Austin
- Lauren Chan
- Melissa Jefferson-Wooden
- Meredith Mickelson
- Molly Sims
- Nicole Williams English
- Nina Agdal
- Olandria
- Olivia Dunne
- Penny Lane
- Remi Bader
- Tiffany Haddish
- Tunde Oyeneyin
- XANDRA
How to livestream the Social Club
Following Thursday’s celebration, we’ll be bringing you along for the Social Club action on Saturday, May, 16. Tune in to the livestream, once again available on SI Swimsuit’s official YouTube channel and on SI TV, starting at 11:30 a.m. and concluding at 5 p.m. ET.
Programming throughout the day will feature five live shows hosted by influencer and podcaster Shannon Ford. Masterclasses with TikTok, Microsoft, LTK and Dear Media will also be held throughout the day. Additionally, Earle will take the stage with The Bossticks as part of the day’s can’t-miss programming.
More SI Swimsuit launch week content
Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.