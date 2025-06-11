These Retro Route 66 Photos Are a Mood Board for Your Next Summer Road Trip
Grab your luggage and buckle up because these 2015 snapshots are taking you for a ride down Route 66!
Ariel Meredith, Ashley Smith, Hannah Ferguson and Sara Sampaio brought photographer Ben Morris’s camera on a cross-country road trip in this decade-old feature—and yet, it’s still making us want to hit the road now more than ever.
“I feel like I’m 12 all over again,” Meredith beamed at the time. “I’ve never experienced a cross-country road trip.”
The model, who made her debut with the magazine in 2009 and returned for its 2012, 2013 and 2014 issues, delved into the group’s journey, where they made a few pit stops along the way.
“We went from Chicago all the way to Amarillo, Texas,” Meredith explained. En route, the crew visited the St. Louis Arch, Tent Rocks and the Tex Randall Statue among many bars and diners. “We jump out whenever we see something awesome and shoot it and just make memories,” Smith added.
The photo shoot proved to be a bonding experience as all four models and the SI Swimsuit crew hopped in an RV together for the duration of the shoot. For some, the experience was deemed familiar, while others added that it was always a bucket list moment.
“I’m from Texas, so [this shoot] is right up my alley,” Ferguson declared. The trip marked her sophomore year in the fold before joining the magazine two more times in 2016 and 2017. “I’ve done the drive from Texas, New Mexico, Arizona up to California [but] never like this with a crew and shooting—especially for Sports Illustrated,” the model joked.
Hailing from Portugal, the experience provided a period of reflection for fellow sophomore Sampaio, who noted, “One of my grandad’s dreams was to [drive] Route 66, and it kind of became mine too."
Like Sampaio, Smith was taking every moment in stride. “When you go to these places, you feel the history,” Smith elaborated. Smith, who was a rookie at the time, also called the experience her “biggest job yet” and could only define the feeling as “someone handing you your dream.”
And of course, the models didn’t forget to pack their swimwear for the trek across the United States. Pairing string bikinis with cowboy boots and adding statement pieces like overalls and leather jackets, the models made traveling look effortlessly stylish.
By the time shooting wrapped, they were met with a moment of gratitude. “I encourage everyone to come and experience this,” Meredith concluded. “Because it’s a part of American history.”