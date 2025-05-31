It’s Been a Decade Since This Robyn Lawley SI Swimsuit Shoot, and We’re Still Thinking About It
For Robin Lawley, traveling to Wyoming for her SI Swimsuit debut was quite literally a “pinch me” moment.
“I kind of wish every shoot was like Sports Illustrated,” the model told Yahoo. “It’s nice to have a fashion shoot that’s not so much about fashion, for starters. It’s about you as a [person].”
The Australia native traveled across the world for the opportunity to shoot with SI Swimsuit, and when she finally stepped onto the set, everything became real.
“I looked up to Elle Macpherson’s Sports Illustrated pictures from the early ‘90s, and [also] Christie Brinkley,” Lawley shared during her shoot. “They’re just super iconic women. I’m just super excited that I’m in it.” Lawley officially added “SI Swimsuit model” to her own résumé when the 2015 issue hit newsstands.
But accomplishing this feat was also part of a larger goal for Lawley, one that focused on representation in the modeling industry.
“I’m of a larger size, so having MJ [Day, SI Swimsuit editor in chief] really push me to be in this issue is an amazing experience,” Lawley continued. “I’m a size 12, so it’s just refreshing to see a woman that is a bigger size in the magazine that you can relate to.”
For Day, Lawley’s character was a huge indicator as to why she wanted her included in the magazine. The editor elaborated more on the decision while speaking with TIME.
“She sort of embodies the classic SI girl—she’s interesting, she’s beautiful, she has an incredible body, and I felt that she would make a great addition to the issue,” Day declared. “It was as simple as that.”
After her debut photo shoot with photographer James Macari, the model joined the magazine again for three consecutive years. She made stops in Malta, Mexico, and New York City, where she shot an In Her Own Words feature with the brand.
Fast forward to 2024, and Lawley still remained very fond of her debut shoot. “I loved that shoot,” Lawley reflected while attending the magazine’s 60th Anniversary launch party. “It was just so beautiful. Just the scenery itself in America. I was just like, ‘Oh my God, where am I?’’”
The model also shared that she admires just how much the magazine has grown, specifically in its effort to prioritize inclusivity. “I think in terms of body acceptance [...] SI [Swimsuit]’s changed the game,” she concluded. “They’ve led the way, and I couldn’t be prouder.”