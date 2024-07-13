Roger Federer and Zendaya Playing Tennis Was Not on Our 2024 Bingo Card
In a genius creative marketing move, Sportswear brand On recently tapped actress Zendaya as their latest campaign star and the original promotional photos, highlighting the chic, functional activewear and supportive shoes from the collection, are absolutely incredible. In the Switzerland based company’s latest Instagram post, the Challengers star who has been championing the rise of the tenniscore aesthetic, just in time for Wimbledon this month and ahead of the U.S. Open in September, went head-to-head with former Swiss tennis pro Roger Federer in a game of ‘air tennis.’ The former world No.1, who was ranked at the top for 310 weeks, is a major investor in On.
“The game? Air tennis. The stakes? High. Watch two icons go head to head in a battle you’ve never seen before. Link in bio to watch,” the company teased on Instagram.
The 42-year-old athlete and 27-year-old movie star and fashion icon were decked out in classy, all-white ensembles from the label.
“welcome back tashi duncan,” one fan commented, referencing her character in the sports-romance-drama film.
“👀👏,” the official WTA Instagram account added.
“ALWAYS SERVING 🎾,” someone else cleverly wrote.
“ok, I will buy anything from now ON,” another declared.
“Two icons. One match. @Zendaya and @rogerfederer go head to head in an epic game of air tennis,” the 2010-founded brand wrote on another video post set to audio from the viral intense, fast-paced, up-beat Challengers soundtrack.
“oscar immediately,” Kimberly Drew chimed under the clip
“🔥🔥🔥 the match I never knew that I needed !!!,” Kirsten Ferguson gushed.
Shop the brand at on.com.