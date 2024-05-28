Angel Reese Takes on Edgy Tenniscore in Pleated Black Micro Skirt
Angel Reese proves time and time again that not only is she is a former NCAA champion and a WNBA star, but also a true Gen Z fashionista. The 22-year-old, who was the No. 7 draft pick earlier this year, landed with the Chicago Sky. Since then, she has been showing off her pre-game outfits on Instagram, and we are totally in awe.
The LSU alumna arrived in style in a full Prada look ahead of the Sky vs. Connecticut Sun game on Saturday, May 25. The 2023 SI Swimsuit model, who posed for the brand in Los Angeles last year, pulled inspiration from the trending tenniscore aesthetic. She paired a pleated, belted black micro skirt with a bedazzled silver-and-black corset top, cropped bomber jacket and sparkly strappy closed-toe heels. The Bayou Barbie accessorized with a small bucket bag, a silver watch and a classy French manicure.
Her long dark locks were straightened to perfection and Reese opted for a glowy full-glam look. She posed for a full-body snap, including cool mirror selfies showing off all the intricate, designer details of the Prada ensemble.
“so much prada, you ain’t gotta be prada me🖤,” Reese captioned the duo of photos she shared with her 3.2 million Instagram followers, which incorporated a clever pun.
“Idc im Prada you ☺️,” one-time SI Swimsuit model and basketball player Te’a Cooper commented.
“this fit ate❤️🔥,” Izzy Besselman declared.
“I’m pradaaaa uuuuu periodd🥰,” Kalani Brown chimed.
“Elite 🔥,” Erica Wheeler added.