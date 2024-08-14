Salma Hayek Flaunts Beachy Waves in Magenta Swimsuit Top on the Water
It seems as though actress-producer Salma Hayek is never far from bodies of water. The 57-year-old star can regularly be spotted in a swimsuit, and luckily for her 28.7 million Instagram followers, she often shares her adventures on social media.
The From Dusk Till Dawn star shared a trio of images to the platform on Aug. 13, which captured Hayek enjoying herself out on a boat at sunset. In the first, she held her windswept waves away from her face as she was captured in profile. The second photo provided a full look at Hayek’s swimwear for the occasion, including an underwire-style magenta swimsuit top and a coordinating yellow and pink cover-up tied around her waist. The Magic Mike’s Last Dance actress accessorized with a pair of oversized sunglasses perched on her nose. The final slide was similar to the first, and highlighted Hayek’s natural, beachy waves.
“Bad hair day or free hair day? 💨🌊,” she inquired in her caption.
“Bad hair day?? You look flawless Queen,” one follower commented. “I’m mesmerized 😍❤️.”
“Your hair has never been bad hair, u always have ‘QUEEN’ hair❤️❤️❤️,” someone else gushed.
“I don’t see a bad hair day 😍🔥,” another user concurred.
While it’s not clear where Hayek is currently soaking up the sun, the actress ushered in the month of August less than two weeks ago in a green patterned two-piece in a pool. No matter where she’s enjoying her end of summer adventures, we hope she continues to share snippets with her fans.