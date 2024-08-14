Swimsuit

Salma Hayek Flaunts Beachy Waves in Magenta Swimsuit Top on the Water

The actress flaunted her carefree vibes while on a boat in a new Instagram post.

Cara O’Bleness

Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek / Dave Benett/Getty Images

It seems as though actress-producer Salma Hayek is never far from bodies of water. The 57-year-old star can regularly be spotted in a swimsuit, and luckily for her 28.7 million Instagram followers, she often shares her adventures on social media.

The From Dusk Till Dawn star shared a trio of images to the platform on Aug. 13, which captured Hayek enjoying herself out on a boat at sunset. In the first, she held her windswept waves away from her face as she was captured in profile. The second photo provided a full look at Hayek’s swimwear for the occasion, including an underwire-style magenta swimsuit top and a coordinating yellow and pink cover-up tied around her waist. The Magic Mike’s Last Dance actress accessorized with a pair of oversized sunglasses perched on her nose. The final slide was similar to the first, and highlighted Hayek’s natural, beachy waves.

“Bad hair day or free hair day? 💨🌊,” she inquired in her caption.

“Bad hair day?? You look flawless Queen,” one follower commented. “I’m mesmerized 😍❤️.”

“Your hair has never been bad hair, u always have ‘QUEEN’ hair❤️❤️❤️,” someone else gushed.

“I don’t see a bad hair day 😍🔥,” another user concurred.

While it’s not clear where Hayek is currently soaking up the sun, the actress ushered in the month of August less than two weeks ago in a green patterned two-piece in a pool. No matter where she’s enjoying her end of summer adventures, we hope she continues to share snippets with her fans.

Published
Cara O'Bleness

CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

