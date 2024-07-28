Selena Gomez Flaunts Curves in Plunging Yellow One-Piece Swimsuit
Selena Gomez is clearly feeling sentimental, as the singer-actress shared an Instagram carousel packed with cute relationship pics on July 24. Among the adorable snaps with her boyfriend, producer Benny Blanco, the Only Murders in the Building star included a pic of the two sunbathing outdoors.
Gomez, 32, flaunted her curves in a vibrant yellow one-piece with a plunging neckline, while Blanco, 36, donned a floral button-up over a white T-shirt and checkered bottoms. The “Lose You to Love Me” singer appeared fresh faced with little to no makeup on as she stretched her arms above her head.
The two cuddled up in sweatsuits, giggled and shared kisses in other snapshots featured in the post.
“Thank you for sharing your life with me today and everyday 🙂,” Gomez wrote to her partner in her caption. Blanco replied in the comments section with a simple emoji: “😍😍😍😍😍.”
“They make each other so happy ❤️❤️,” one of the Rare Beauty founder’s 425 million followers observed.
“I love seeing you happy ❤️,” another person added.
“so precious 🥺 love yall ❤️,” musician Haven wrote.
“seeing u happy makes me so happy 🥹💛💞,” YouTuber Adelaine Morin gushed.
Gomez and Blanco first went public with their relationship last December, and have shared snippets of their relationship with their respective social media followings ever since.
“It just happens when you least expect it,” Gomez told TIME in May of the friendship turned romance. She and Blanco are frequent collaborators who first worked together in 2015 on her track, “Same Old Love.”