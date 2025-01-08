Selena Gomez Rounded Off Her Golden Globes Photo Dump With the Cutest Pic of Her and Benny Blanco Kissing
Selena Gomez looked every bit the modern-day princess at the 82nd Golden Globes, dazzling in a floor-length satin-finish icy blue Prada ball gown. The actress, who exuded elegant Disney vibes with a dash of old Hollywood charm, looked breathtaking in the off-the-shoulder dress featuring a dramatic trailing hem.
The 32-year-old completed the look with a gorgeous silver diamond statement necklace, perfectly paired with matching earrings and rings (all from Tiffany & Co.) that made her sparkle from every angle. Her glam, done by makeup artist Hung Vanngo was equally flawless and head-turning, with a soft glowy base, fluttery lashes, shimmery smoky eyeshadow and a glossy pink lip—all products from her Rare Beauty line.
Gomez’s short dark locks were styled into vintage-inspired loose waves by hairstylist Renato Campora.
The Wizards of Waverly Place alum took fiancé Benny Blanco as her date to the event, and the two shared plenty of sweet moments throughout the night. She rounded off the evening with a candid, black-and-white photo of the couple sharing a kiss—a swoon-worthy addition to her Golden Globes photo dump that fans couldn’t get enough of.
The singer, nominated for both her role as Jessi Del Monte in Emilia Pérez and as Mabel Mora in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, had a standout year in 2024. The highlight of it certainly was getting engaged to the producer, whom she has been publicly dating for a little more than a year.
Blanco, known for his collaborations with artists like Rihanna and Ed Sheeran, was all smiles as he supported Gomez at the event. Dressed in a chic, classic white suit, he perfectly complemented his leading lady’s ethereal blue ensemble.
Gomez’s Emilia Pérez co-star Zoe Saldaña took home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture. The film, directed by Jacques Audiard, was nominated for a total of 10 awards, including Best Picture - Musical or Comedy, which it also won.
The rest of Gomez’s glamorous carousel featured moments of her posing against a chic balcony backdrop, showing off her Prada dress and luxurious jewels —styled by Erin Walsh—in all their glory.
“Thank you for an amazing evening @GoldenGlobes. I am so proud to be part of the @emiliaperezfilm& @onlymurdershulu families,” Gomez captioned her IG post.
“You looked amazing last night at the Golden Globes! Serving us Cinderella 💙,” Stephanie Valentine commented.
“beautiful inside and out 💚,” Hulu added.
“So proud of you Sel 🥹,” Rare Beauty wrote.