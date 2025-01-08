Sephora Announces Partnership With Breanna Stewart’s Women’s Basketball League, Unrivaled
Beauty meets balling. Sephora just announced an exciting new multiyear partnership with Miami-based basketball league Unrivaled. The group, cofounded by WNBA legends Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier and backed by investor and pro soccer star Alex Morgan is a 3-on-3 compressed full-court style of play, with its first game on Jan. 17. Unrivaled is creating waves through the sports industry by providing a competitive alternative to playing overseas during the WNBA off-season and offering the highest average salary in professional women’s sports leagues.
As the league’s exclusive beauty partner, Sephora will play a key role in empowering athletes to express themselves both on and off the court. With custom glam rooms and player-driven beauty content already in the works, Unrivaled is set to become a league where eyeliner wings are as sharp as jump shots.
“Our partnership with Sephora is a natural brand alignment for the league, and we’re grateful for Sephora’s support in providing holistic resources and top-tier products for any needs Unrivaled athletes have throughout the season,” Kirby Porter, Unrivaled’s chief brand officer said in a press release. “Sephora’s dedication to uplifting and empowering emerging brands deeply resonates with a league also looking to make waves as a new, diverse sports property.”
Zena Arnold, chief marketing officer of Sephora U.S. echoed his statements: “At Sephora, our mission is to create an inclusive community where all feel welcome to celebrate themselves, making a partnership with Unrivaled – a league committed to elevating and empowering the greatest in women’s basketball – a seamless collaboration between beauty and sports. ”
Sephora’s involvement will extend to Unrivaled broadcasts and events, with the brand’s signature black-and-white stripes making an appearance everywhere from the sidelines to pregame rituals.
“We’re in the game of empowerment 💜 Excited to announce our partnership with @unrivaledbasketball,” Sephora wrote in a joint post on Instagram.
Athletes Cameron Brink, Dearica Hamby, Lexie Hull, Brittney Sykes, Kahleah Copper, DiJonai Carrington, Brittney Griner, Jackie Young and more were given luxurious “heavy” gift bags to kick off the season including best-selling products like the Youth To The People Body Cleanser ($39) MAKEUP BY MARIO Master Mattes Palette ($52), the Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask, ($49), Farmacy Green Clean Cleansing Balm ($36), K18 Damage Shield Shampoo ($36) and Conditioner ($36), Glow Recipe Niacinamide Dew Drops ($35), Gisou Shimmering Lip Oil in Watermelon Sugar ($28), Sol de Janeiro Body Butter ($48), LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask ($24) and the Ilia Mascara ($28). Shop at sephora.com.
The women also had the chance to try out Rihanna’s hair care line, Fenty Hair.
“Look good, feel good 🔥 Sephora PROs, @FentyHair Pro Stylists and @FentyBeauty Pro Makeup Artists showed up to get @unrivaledbasketball players ready for Media Day. Who are you excited to see on the court? 👇,” Sephora wrote.
“Baddies on AND off the court 🏀💄❤️🔥,” Fenty Beauty chimed in the comments.
“Makes us so happy to see these queens getting the pampering and care they deserve 🥹👑,” one fan gushed.