Unrivaled Cofounder Breanna Stewart Shares Excitement Ahead of 2025 Roster Announcement
Unrivaled, a brand-new women’s 3-on-3 basketball league, is set to kick off its inaugural eight-week season on Jan. 17, 2025 in Miami. The league, cofounded by three-time Olympian Breanna Stewart and two-time Olympic athlete Napheesa Collier, will provide WNBA players an alternative to playing overseas in the offseason and offer the highest average salary ever in the history of women’s sports.
The league will be made up of six different teams—Laces, Lunar Owls, Mist, Phantom, Rose and Vinyl—with six players on each. Earlier this morning, Unrivaled unveiled the club’s team rosters, with coaches Teresa Weatherspoon, Phil Handy, Andrew Wade, DJ Sackmann, Adam Harrington, and Nola Henry constructing each team’s roster in a YouTube video that premiered at 11 a.m. ET.
Players were categorized into pods, then the coaches talked through how to place each player from each pod into the club’s roster. After completing the roster, the coaches had 30 minutes to deliberate and make any changes. Finally, once rosters were finalized, each of the six head coaches were assigned to a team.
We had the opportunity to chat with Stewart, New York Liberty forward, 2024 WNBA Champion and one-time SI Swimsuit model, just moments ahead of this morning’s roster announcement.
“I can’t wait to watch [the announcement] because I don’t even know what team I’m on,” Stewart tells SI Swimsuit. “I’m finding out like everyone else. The message really within Unrivaled was they wanted us as players to kind of be surprised and feel that draft moment again, and that’s exactly what will be happening.”
Ultimately, Stewart was selected to the Mist, while Collier went to the Lunar Owls.
“I'm just feeling really excited,” Stewart says ahead of the roster reveal. “Like I said, I compared it to the draft, but there hasn’t been this [kind of] anticipation before and I hope that the fans are also feeling it, wanting to know which team they’re going to be supporting because the six players are going to be on this team for the next 10 weeks and excited to be around some other amazing people on staff, but also very talented basketball players.”
Find Unrivaled’s official team rosters for the inaugural 2025 season below, and learn more about the league here.
Vinyl Basketball Club - Coached by Teresa Witherspoon
Arike Ogunbowale
Rhyne Howard
Aliyah Boston
Jordin Canada
Rae Burrell
Dearica Hamby
Rose Basketball Club - Coached by Nola Henry
Chelsea Gray
Kahleah Copper
Angel Reese
Brittney Sykes
Lexie Hull
Azurá Stevens
Mist Basketball Club - Coached by Phil Handy
Jewell Loyd
Dijonai Carrington
Breanna Stewart
Courtney Vandersloot
Rickea Jackson
Aaliyah Edwards
Lunar Owls Basketball Club - Coached by DJ Sackmann
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Allisha Gray
Napheesa Collier
Natasha Cloud
Shakira Austin
WILDCARD
Phantom Basketball Club - Coached by Adam Harrington
Jackie Young
Marina Mabrey
Satou Sabally
Tiffany Hayes
Brittney Griner
WILDCARD
Laces Basketball Club - Coached by Andrew Wade
Kelsey Plum
Kayla McBride
Alyssa Thomas
Courtney Williams
Kate Martin
Stefanie Dolson