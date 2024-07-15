Sharina Gutierrez Celebrates 34th Birthday, Enters Her ‘Mom on a Mission’ Era
Birthday wishes are in order for 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Sharina Gutierrez!
The American model, Mama Mantra founder and mother of three turned 34 on July 14. In honor of the occasion, she took to Instagram to share some reflections on the past year and intentions for the year to come.
“Another year around the sun and happy 34th birthday to me,” she wrote in the caption of a birthday carousel. “This ERA is called MOM ON A MISSION! It is all about gratitude & love , being at service , doing good things , creating with purpose & intention , making my wildest dreams come true , aligning with good people , attracting elixirs in my life and becoming the woman / mother I deserve to be.”
In other words, her “mom on a mission” era is steeped in a set of admirable ambitions. As an entrepreneur dedicated to making parents feel seen and heard through Mama Mantra, Gutierrez is already on good track to accomplish those very goals.
Her 33rd year was a big one for the model, who made her SI Swimsuit debut after being named a co-winner of the 2023 SI Swim Search, the brand’s annual open casting call. The feature—which was a long time in the making—brought her to Porto and the North, Portugal, where Gutierrez posed before the beautiful green landscape for a series of stunning photos captured by Ben Watts.
We can’t wait to see what the next year brings for her.