Get to Know 2022 Swim Search Finalist Joely Live

Thanks to her presence on TikTok, Instagram and other platforms, Joely Live has a relatively well-known profile. But now the host and producer of “Young Hollywood” is adding to her already impressive resume as an SI Swim Search finalist. The 23-year-old will join SI Swimsuit on the runway at Miami Swim Week. As we welcome Live into the SI Swim family, here are five fun facts to know about her.

She Worked for SI as a Kid

“When I was 10, I tried out to be a Sports Illustrated Kids reporter,” says Live. “I went up against 5,000 other kids, won and did it for two years. That’s totally what sparked my dream for SI Swimsuit and my love for interviewing people.”

Kate Upton’s SI Swimsuit Cover Inspired Her to Enter Swim Search

“I was walking down the street in Manhattan and saw Kate Upton’s cover at one of the bodegas,” says Live. “My eyes lit up when I saw Kate Upton and the Sports Illustrated logo. I looked at my mom and said, ‘How do I do that?’ It became my goal. My mom said I just have to keep working hard. I knew I wanted to audition one day, and finally, I did.”

She Started Modeling at Age 5

“I’ve been working my entire life,” says Live. “I started modeling when I was 5. I lived in upstate New York and would take road trips three times a week with my mom and dad for model castings. I did a Barbie ad, the cover of Newsweek, and even Vogue a couple of times."

She’s a Huge Sports Fan

“I’m obsessed with sports,” says Live. “I know so much about athletes and the game, especially football. My sister Jordan is obsessed with sports, too. She got me hooked on watching the games. So it’s kind of a family affair.”

She Would Love to Become a Talk Show Host

“I would love to have a series or a talk show that focuses on athletes,” says Live, who has a BA in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego. “The mentality of athletes fascinates me so much and how they live daily. Their lives are just so involved in working hard. Having a talk show focusing on the athlete's side would be incredible.”