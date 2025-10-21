SI Swimsuit and MINI Cruise Around Austin for Formula 1’s U.S. Grand Prix
Over the weekend, SI Swimsuit models and staff descended upon the Circuit of the Americas in Austin for Formula 1’s U.S. Grand Prix. Ahead of Sunday’s main race, brand stars Camille Kostek, Jena Sims and Jasmine Sanders cruised around Texas, courtesy of vehicles provided by MINI, to see the sights and explore everything the capital city has to offer.
The weekend was a thrilling one, as Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing came out victorious at Sunday’s U.S. Grand Prix, marking the driver’s fifth Grand Prix win on the 2025 season. While the 28-year-old claimed the victory, Lando Norris (McLaren) and Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) came in second and third place, respectively.
You may have tuned in to the excitement from home, but SI Swimsuit was (cowboy) boots on the ground all weekend long, and we’re recapping the fun for you below, from Austin’s bustling streets to the racetrack itself.
Saturday, Oct. 18: Exploring the city and SI’s ‘Circuit Series’ party
After touching down in Austin, Kostek, Sims and Sanders got out on the town, courtesy of MINI. While Sanders, SI Swimsuit’s 2020 cover model, issued a few driver’s seat confessions, Kostek took to the streets to survey locals about fashion trends, driving etiquette and more. Meanwhile, Sims explored several local stops in Austin, including Desnudo Coffee and Aba Austin for fuel, as well as and a few shops, including Saba and Allens Boots.
Sports Illustrated’s “Circuit Series” party was held on Saturday evening, and featured performances by DJ unKommon and Sofi Tukker. Ahead of the SI branded event, A-listers walked a red carpet, posing in their best sporty, Grand Prix-inspired fashion (perhaps influenced by our Formula 1 mood board).
Following the carpet, attendees enjoyed an evening of live music (courtesy of headliner Sofi Tukker and supporting act DJ unKommon), as well as food and cocktails. SI Swimsuit model and DJ XANDRA also made an appearance at the event, where she showed off her skills on the turntable.
Sunday, Oct. 19: Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix race day
Sports Illustrated hosted Club SI at the Circuit of the Americas, located next to the F1 Fan Zone, all weekend long, and the VIP section was truly the place to be on the day of the Grand Prix. The sold-out hospitality suite included food and beverage, entertainment, full-service concierge, appearances by our trio of SI Swimsuit stars and more. Sponsored by MINI, Patrón Tequila, Reebok, Saint James, Nine West, Celsius, Jack Daniel’s, FRYE and Gray Goose, it was the place to see and be seen all weekend long.
The Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix race weekend was certainly one for the books—take a look at all the highlights below for proof.