8 SI Swimsuit-Approved Stocking Stuffers for Last-Minute Shoppers
Christmas is officially 12 days away, which means if you haven’t done your holiday shopping yet, it’s time to get in gear. Don’t panic—we’re here to help! When it comes to stocking stuffers, finding something useful that the recipient will appreciate and enjoy is a much better use of your money than raiding the dollar bin at your local big-box store.
When it comes to curated seasonal essentials, the SI Swimsuit staff has our finger on the pulse of the hottest homegoods, beauty items and more, so we’ve compiled a quick list that you can reference—and then “add to cart.”
Nest New York Holiday Classic Candle, $50 (nestnewyork.com)
“The Nest New York Holiday Candle is the perfect scent for the home. It's an amazing blend of pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, cloves and cinnamon, with a hint of vanilla and amber. The collection also makes for the perfect gift to bring to any holiday party!” - Sevan Kalayjian, PR
L’occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream, $13 - $30 (loccitane.com)
“I have been using this hand cream for ages, it’s a lovely little luxury to have in your life, especially in the colder months, and so easy to toss in your purse or bag when traveling. I hate having something too scented on my hands, so no fruity, floral or citrus flavors. This one has just the lightest smell—kind of a mix of clean laundry and nature and it’s so moisturizing. I have repurchased a few times, and also given it as gifts to other women in my life and everyone always loves it.” - Ananya Panchal, Breaking/Trending News Writer
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask, $32 (us.laneige.com) and Rhode Barrier Butter, $22 (rhodeskin.com)
“This is truly a delicious skincare combo for winter. If the person you’re gifting lives in a winter climate and is battling harsh winds and cool temperatures for the next few months, treat your loved one to glass skin hydration at night. I promise, they will wake up with a hydrated, supple complexion. I layer on the water sleeping mask, let it dry, then apply the barrier butter over top.” - Cara O’Bleness, Trending News Writer/Editor
Aurora’s Crystal Starfish Gold Earrings Daphne x Oceanus, $103 (oceanusthelabel.com)
“These adorable earrings are the perfect stocking stuffer for your sister or best friend. I’m a sucker for an ocean theme and love adding some more quality surprises to stockings for loved ones!” - Mara Milam, Deputy Editor of Digital
Caviar Tin Ornament 3", $34 (theholidayhouse.co)
“Cody Foster’s ornaments are absolutely adorable! They make the perfect gift for everyone on your list, with options to match every personality—whether it’s a Swiftie, a caviar lover or a proud New Yorker—these charming ornaments add a special touch to the holiday season.” - Kenzie Murphy, Brand Coordinator
Shoe Charm & Laces Set, $28 (anthropologie.com)
“The Shoe Charm & Lace Set is all the rage right now! These unique laces let you personalize your sneakers and add a pop of your own style. I love pairing these delicate, feminine laces with sportier shoes for a fun contrast.” - Kenzie Murphy, Brand Coordinator
theBalm Mad Lash Mascara, $26 (amazon.com)
“Ever since receiving the theBalm Mad Lash Mascara in my stocking one year, I’ve become addicted. As a big mascara girl, I’ve struggled to find a great product that doesn’t make my lashes look super clumpy. I love a dramatic eye look, but the line between voluminous and straight-up messy is very fine. It might be a little more expensive than your typical drugstore mascara, but your stocking recipient will certainly owe you one for this.” - Natalie Zamora, VP of Entertainment Content, FanSided/SI Swimsuit