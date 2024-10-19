Camille Kostek Calls Self-Love Journey a ‘Work in Progress’
SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek has always been incredibly candid where self-love and acceptance are concerned. And after attending the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show earlier this week, the 32-year-old Connecticut native took to her Instagram story to share her feelings on the experience, while also touching on the importance of not falling into the comparison trap.
“I had excitement and chills through my body and was even brought to tears at points,” Kostek wrote of sitting front row at the show, which featured major moments like Ashley Graham’s first walk in angel wings and Gigi Hadid’s return to the brand’s runway.
She then went on to share how excited her younger self, who once visited a Victoria’s Secret store in New York City and was left in awe of the television screens replaying the runway show, would be over the momentous occasion.
“I also want to gently remind you that comparison is the thief of joy,” Kostek wrote, acknowledging the tendency many of us have to compare ourselves to other women. “I love getting motivated and inspired by so many different women, especially being in this industry BUT there is truly so much power in owning and loving all that YOU are. It is not always easy, in fact my self-love journey is a constant work in progress, but self-love and acceptance truly is the secret to freedom.”
During Miami Swim Week in the summer of 2023, Kostek shared very similar thoughts with us when it comes to the constant rollercoaster of self-love.
“Every single person has their own struggles, and self-love is a journey,” she stated at the time. “It’s a journey for reason. It’s constant up and downs, and that’s O.K. Just know you’re not alone and the journey to loving you is a long one, but it’s so sweet when you reach that point. It’s a superpower.”
This year, Kostek was named an SI Swimsuit brand legend, having appeared in every annual issue since 2018. That year, she was declared co-winner of the Swim Search open casting call, and the model went on to land the cover of the magazine in 2019, following her rookie photo shoot in Kangaroo Island, Australia. Since then, she has traveled to the likes of the Dominican Republic (twice), Hollywood, Fla., (also on more than one occasion), St. Croix and Portugal for her work with the brand.