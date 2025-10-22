Swimsuit

SI Swimsuit Brings the Glam to Big 12 Women’s Basketball Media Day

Catch some behind the scenes content from yesterday’s event at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

Cara O’Bleness

Gabby Elliott, Last-Tear Poa and McKinna Brackens
Gabby Elliott, Last-Tear Poa and McKinna Brackens / SI Swimsuit

College basketball season is just over a week-and-a-half away from tip-off, and ahead of the action, Big 12 Women’s Basketball Media Day was held at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City yesterday. SI Swimsuit was on location, offering athletes and coaches hair and makeup touch-ups throughout the day as the event’s official glam partner.

As a brand, SI Swimsuit is proud to continually shine a spotlight on athletes like BYU’s Delaney Gibb, Arizona State’s Last-Tear Poa, Texas Tech’s Jalynn Bristow and Kansas State’s Nastja Claessens, who prove that they have game both on and off the court.

Whether it was a quick hair refresh or full glam courtesy of our on-site makeup artists, players and coaches from Oklahoma State, the University of Cincinnati, West Virginia University and others took some time for a little bit of self-care. The Oct. 21 event created the space for these student-athletes to look and feel their best—both inside and out—before addressing the media and getting their photos snapped ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The 2025-26 women’s NCAA basketball season starts on Monday, Nov. 3, while Big 12’s women’s basketball regular season conference play begins on Saturday, Dec. 20. Find the complete Big 12 women’s basketball conference schedule here.

Below, find a few highlights from Big 12 Women’s Basketball Media Day, courtesy of SI Swimsuit.

Brinley Cannon and Hattie Ogden
Brinley Cannon and Hattie Ogden / SI Swimsuit
Stailee Heard and Olivia Petnicki
Stailee Heard and Olivia Petnicki / SI Swimsuit
Jalynn Bristow, Bailey Maupin and Denae Fritz
Jalynn Bristow, Bailey Maupin and Denae Fritz / SI Swimsuit
Big 12 Women’s Basketball Media Day
Big 12 Women’s Basketball Media Day / SI Swimsuit
Amari Whiting, Micah Gray, Jacie Hoyt and Stailee Heard
Amari Whiting, Micah Gray, Jacie Hoyt and Stailee Heard / SI Swimsuit
Last-Tear Poa
Last-Tear Poa / SI Swimsuit

Sign Up. Swim Edit newsletter. Get SI Swimsuit’s Free Newsletter. light

Molly Miller
Molly Miller / SI Swimsuit
Destiny Thomas, Mya Perry and Reagan Jackson
Destiny Thomas, Mya Perry and Reagan Jackson / SI Swimsuit
Micah Gray
Micah Gray / SI Swimsuit
SI Swimsuit beauty bar
SI Swimsuit beauty bar / SI Swimsuit
Jacie Hoyt
Jacie Hoyt / SI Swimsuit
SI Swimsuit beauty bar
SI Swimsuit beauty bar / SI Swimsuit
Published |Modified
Cara O’Bleness
CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

Home/SwimNews