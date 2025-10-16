SI Swimsuit Celebrates Impactful PINKTOBER Mission in Hollywood, Fla.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women in the U.S. will develop breast cancer in their lifetimes. Aside from skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer among U.S. women. This October, SI Swimsuit is committed to providing resources for breast cancer patients while sharing the stories of warriors who have been impacted by the disease. For more information, click here.
At the beginning of the month, we announced SI Swimsuit’s partnership with Hard Rock International for its 26th annual PINKTOBER campaign in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Last evening, we celebrated the cause at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, where brand models Roshumba Williams, Jasmine Sanders and Nicole Williams English, who all star in the exclusive retail collection, made a special appearance at the resort in Hollywood, Fla.
“ What we wanted to bring to this campaign is a sense of joy, a sense of optimism, a sense of women sticking together and linking arms,” Williams says. “ ... We brought unity and diversity [to this photo shoot] and I’m just so happy to be a part of PINKTOBER with Hard Rock and SI Swimsuit.”
It was an incredible opportunity to gather and further spread the PINKTOBER mission while raising funds for the American Cancer Society. We’re recapping everything from the Oct. 15 festivities for you below.
SI Swimsuit model meet-and-greets
The evening began with photo ops and autographs with SI Swimsuit models. Hotel guests had the opportunity to purchase discounted items from the PINKTOBER collection, as well as have their items signed by Williams, Sanders and Williams English. The trio also posed for photos at the resort’s Hard Rock Store.
This year, sales from the PINKTOBER collection, which features exclusive pins, T-shirts, hoodies and more, will benefit the American Cancer Society through the Hard Rock Heals Foundation. The organization will also donate a portion of funds to local organizations that support breast cancer patients and their families. Learn more about how the foundation is giving back here.
VIP PINKTOBER dinner party
Following the model meet-and-greets, SI Swimsuit stars, content creators, executives from the American Cancer Society and other notable guests enjoyed an exclusive VIP dinner at the resort’s Council Oak Steaks & Seafood eatery. The evening’s meal consisted of a raw seafood bar, choice of surf and turf, veal chop, New York strip and sea bass, as well as sides of lobster mac and cheese, asparagus, creamed spinach and more.
The dinner not only allowed guests to mingle, but served as an opportunity to honor breast cancer survivors, caregivers and advocates. Attendees shared stories and furthered the PINKTOBER mission of creating meaningful connections in order to bring awareness to breast cancer, a disease that roughly 13% of women will be diagnosed with in their lifetime.
“ I'm so excited to be ... celebrating our partnership with Hard Rock and this amazing PINKTOBER initiative,” Lynn Calomini, SI Swimsuit’s Brand Director, says. “It’s so special to be able to use our platform and our voice to promote awareness and [is particularly] special to me because my grandmother was a breast cancer survivor, so it just really hits close to home.”
Speakers included Joan Gonzalez, Senior Executive Director of Southeast Florida’s American Cancer Society, who spoke about nonprofit organization’s meaningful work. Gonzalez then introduced entrepreneur, philanthropist and breast cancer survivor Cristina Miller, who opened up about her personal journey and her experience with the American Cancer Society. The CEO and cofounder of Intermedia Touch, Miller is also host of The Shift Effect podcast and uses her platform to speak out about early cancer detection. In addition to raising awareness for breast cancer, Miller is dedicated to supporting Latina equity and inclusion.
Following Miller’s speech, Tracy Bradford, president of Seminole Hard Rock Support Services and a breast cancer survivor, took the mic. She then introduced Kimberly Prince, Director of Public Relations and Community Relations for the Hard Rock Heals Foundation, who presented a check to the American Cancer Society in the amount of $100,000.
In addition to powerhouse speeches, guests were given the opportunity to network throughout dinner. SI Swimsuit model Jena Sims and her husband, Brooks Koepka, were in attendance, as was 2022 Swim Search finalist and breast cancer thriver Kelly Crump. Following the celebratory meal, SI Swimsuit models and their guests attended a T-Pain concert at the resort’s Hard Rock Live to round out the evening.