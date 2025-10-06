How the Hard Rock Heals Foundation Is Giving Back for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women in the U.S. will develop breast cancer in their lifetimes. Aside from skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer among U.S. women. This October, SI Swimsuit is committed to providing resources for breast cancer patients while sharing the stories of warriors who have been impacted by the disease. For more information, click here.
This October, SI Swimsuit is proud to partner with the Hard Rock International for its26th annual PINKTOBER campaign in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. As a brand, SI Swimsuit is committed to raising awareness through storytelling and educational resources that support breast cancer patients and survivors alike. Throughout the month, we will bring you stories of hope while continuing to share measures for women to take charge of their breast health.
This year, we are proud to collaborate with Hard Rock International to further our goal of aiding in breast cancer research and education. Brand stars Roshumba Williams, Jasmine Sanders and Nicole Williams English star in an exclusive retail collection of pins, T-shirts, hoodies and more, with proceeds benefitting breast cancer research. Below, learn a bit more about the PINKTOBER campaign and how your dollars help the cause, courtesy of the Hard Rock Heals Foundation.
Who does the PINKTOBER campaign support this year?
A portion of the proceeds from this year’s PINKTOBER retail collection will be donated to the American Cancer Society. The Hard Rock Heals Foundation will also donate a portion of funds to local organizations that support breast cancer patients and their families.
How will proceeds benefit breast cancer research?
The American Cancer Society uses donations to invest in advocacy work, cancer research and patient support. Learn more about the organization’s breast cancer initiatives here.
What organizations have benefitted from PINKTOBER proceeds in the past?
Prior to this year, a portion of proceeds from the PINKTOBER campaign have been donated to organizations such as Susan G. Komen, Breast Cancer Research Foundation and Caron Keating Foundation, all on behalf of the Hard Rock Heals Foundation.
How much has the Hard Rock Heals Foundation raised for breast cancer research to date?
Since its inception in 1999, the PINKTOBER campaign has raised over $13 million for breast cancer research, benefitting the above charities. In 2023 alone, the Hard Rock Heals Foundation raised over $1.4 million for breast cancer research, the largest single-year amount to date.