SI Swimsuit Legend Brooks Nader Wows in Bold, Classy Black and White Sets in Bali
SI Swimsuit legend Brooks Nader was discovered through the Swim Search in 2019. At the time, she barely expected to make it through to the group of finalists, let alone some day land a coveted spot on the cover. However, the Baton Rouge native, who starred on the front of the 2023 issue after her photo shoot in the Dominican Republic, went on to become the second open casting call alumna to do so (after Camille Kostek). Nader has posed for the issue every single year since her debut. This year, she joined 26 fellow franchise icons for a special 60th anniversary feature, in addition to her moody, earthy photo shoot with Yu Tsai in Mexico.
“For me, [being part of the SI Swimsuit family] is everything. I’ve always dreamt of it. It’s like a childhood dream of mine. I entered through Model Search, so I did the open call in Miami a year ago and now I’m here. So, the process and the journey for me is everything, because it was a long one. And it’s just such a special thing to be a part of this brand,” the DIBS beauty investor gushed in an interview in 2019. “Of course I hope to be an SI Swimsuit regular and maybe even venture into the fashion industry more and break the standard of what a ‘runway model’ is known as. SI inspires us and gives us all permission to own our bodies and our personalities and gifts to let them shine before the watching world.”
It sure looks like Nader, who is the oldest of four sisters, manifested her dream supermodel life. The 27-year-old, who has slowly become a fashion week and runway staple, has traveled everywhere from the Bahamas to Montenegro with the SI Swimsuit team. From Steve Madden and David Yarrow campaigns to Hamptons and Ocean Drive magazine covers, Nader is on top of the world, and we’re so happy to have watched her career flourish since the start.
Below are six breathtaking pics from her 2020 SI Swimsuit photo shoot with Yu Tsai in Bali.