SI Swimsuit Legend Jasmine Sanders Is Mesmerizing in These Neon String Suits in Belize
SI Swimsuit legend Jasmine Sanders wows in each and every new feature with the brand. The German-born model made her debut with the franchise in 2019, traveling to Costa Rica with photographer James Macari. After being named Rookie of the Year, she returned to the fold the following year, posing alongside Olivia Culpo and Kate Love for her sophomore feature in Bali, which earned all three women the cover that year.
Last year, the social media sensation, who first went viral on Tumblr and began modeling at the age of 13, posed for Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. This year, she participated in a super special and iconic group feature in Hollywood, Fla., for the brand’s 60th anniversary issue.
“It’s invigorating knowing that I am amongst such intelligent, powerful and iconic women. It is a pleasure and honestly an honor to be able to stand next to these women. It’s definitely a major career highlight to be considered an SI legend,” she gushed while on location.
Today, the 33-year-old uses her platform to share snippets from her life as a model and candidly speak on mental health. She’s been a content creator for years and has learned the ins and outs of navigating being a public figure while also maintaining her personal health and wellbeing.
Below are six stunning photos from her 2022 SI Swimsuit feature with Yu Tsai in Belize. Sanders donned the most marvelous summery, girly neon looks and fun, stylish jewelry.