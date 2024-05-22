SI Swimsuit Legend Maye Musk Shines in Gold Sequined Gown
When she landed the cover of the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2022 following her photo shoot in Belize, Maye Musk became the oldest cover model in the brand’s history. And while the 76-year-old was dethroned by Martha Stewart last year (who landed the cover at 81), Musk remains every bit as legendary.
In fact, the dietician and proud mom of three was inducted into the SI Swimsuit legends hall of fame when she participated in a photo shoot with fellow brand icons earlier this spring. Musk was photographed by Yu Tsai at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., for the occasion.
“I’ve been modeling for over 50 years ... But I did have a break to have three kids,” Musk, who is also a published author, stated of her career trajectory before diving into her experience with the SI Swimsuit team. “The first time you walk out in your swimsuit, it will be this whole, ‘Fabulous, fabulous. Oh, you look lovely.’ After that, you can walk out in any swimsuit tapered on you. They are just so kind and complimentary. And you just say, 'Well, it is what it is.’”
When she traveled to Belize for her cover photo shoot, which was also captured by Yu Tsai, Musk donned several bright and beautiful swimsuits, from one-pieces to bikinis, which she accented with vibrant cover-ups.
Below are just a few of our favorite photos of Musk captured at the 60th anniversary legends photo shoot for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue.