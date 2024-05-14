Maye Musk 2024: 60th Anniversary Legends
Maye Musk was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla., for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, along with fellow brand legends Chrissy Teigen, Kate Love, Brenna Huckaby, Christie Brinkley, Halima Aden, Kate Upton, Leyna Bloom, Martha Stewart, Megan Rapinoe, Molly Sims, Paige Spiranac, Sue Bird, Tyra Banks, Gayle King, Brooks Nader, Camille Kostek, Danielle Herrington, Winnie Harlow, Nina Agdal, Jasmine Sanders, Lily Aldridge, Hailey Clauson, Hunter McGrady, Paulina Porizkova, Brooklyn Decker and Roshumba Williams.
Musk made history as the oldest model, at 74, to grace the cover of the annual issue in 2022, only the latest achievement in her more than 50-year modeling career. Though the title has since been taken by Martha Stewart, Musk set an incredible precedent with her debut. Prior to her first SI Swimsuit feature, she made a name for herself in Revlon ads, magazines like Woman’s Day and Vogue and, most notably, as the oldest spokesmodel for CoverGirl at age 69. Musk is a registered dietician and the best-selling author of her memoir, A Woman Makes a Plan.
She returns to the magazine this year for the brand’s 60th anniversary. Her second feature brought her to Hollywood, Fla., where she participated in SI Swimsuit’s “Legends” photo shoot alongside other brand regulars. For the occasion, stylist Molly Dickinson dressed Musk in a gown by Naeem Khan, a pair of Aquazzura pumps and Charlie Lapson jewelry.
Hair: Hannan Siddique and DJ Quintero at the Wallgroup using Living Proof
Makeup: Steven Tabimba
Styling: Molly Dickson
Styling Team: Sophie Faith, Abigail Hall, Clarke Johnson, Brianna Millstein, Dijana Nedelcovych and Halle Smith
Nails: Julie Kandalec and Christina Aude at Start Touch Agency using Gold Bond and PLA Nails
Skin Prep and Facial Massage: Maria Cristina Bruno using iS Clinical and The FIX
Photographer: Yu Tsai