Nina Agal Is Glowing in Astonishing Maternity Pics With Fiancé Logan Paul
SI Swimsuit legend Nina Agdal is gearing up for motherhood, and the 32-year-old Danish model recently shared the sweetest maternity photos on social media. She and her fiancé, internet personality and professional wrestler Logan Paul, are expecting a baby girl.
The seven-time SI Swimsuit model shared a carousel of gorgeous black-and-white images on Instagram on Wednesday, starting with a snapshot of the happy couple with their hands intertwined and Agdal’s growing baby bump on display. In addition to her white tank top and coordinated pants, Agdal also opted for another monochromatic outfit in the form of a solid-colored long-sleeved mock neck dress that hugged her curves. She and Paul snuggled up in an additional photo, while the other trio of pics captured the model solo as she cradled her baby bump.
“Starting a family with your best friend >,” Agdal wrote in the caption of her Sept. 25 post. The images were captured by Taylor Ballantyne, who worked with the SI Swimsuit Issue on a special project in 2018.
Tons of the model’s 1.9 million followers and friends chimed into the comments section with excitement over the happy couple’s new journey into parenthood.
“Beyond excited for you both!!” one user wrote. “It’s the best feeling to be a parent 🤍.”
“best future parents ever!!!” someone else added.
“Like WOW! You besties are gorgeous!!!🔥❤️,” Paul’s mother, Pam Stepnick, gushed.
“Sooooo excited for you Nina! You deserve all of it!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” another fan cheered.
Agdal and Paul went public with their relationship in late 2022 and got engaged in the summer of 2023. That July, the 29-year-old YouTuber proposed while in Lake Como, Italy. The pair announced the news of their pregnancy on Instagram in April. Since then, Agdal has continued to offer occasional glances into her pregnancy, posing for photos in a string swimsuit, completely in the nude and on the couple’s babymoon in Capri, Italy.
The model debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at SI Swimsuit’s launch party at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City in May, where Paul shared his excitement over impending fatherhood with us.
“It’s crazy, I’m going to be a girl dad,” he told SI Swimsuit. “I feel like a girl will help me reach a level of love I never felt before ... Nina softened me up a lot, and this little girl in her belly is going to soften me up a lot more.”