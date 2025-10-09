These 5 SI Swimsuit Looks Show Why Skirts Should Be Swim Look Staples
Skirts are pieces that you can count on to check off every box on your fashion-forward checklist. Cute? Check. Comfortable? Check. A little cheeky? Check. Available in all sorts of shapes, sizes and lengths? Check, check and check!
These fashion staples certainly deserve a round of applause for the way they bring life to any outfit, so we wanted to take a trip back through the SI Swimsuit archives to marvel at the times our models have dazzled in this fabulous garment.
Ready to implement more skirts into your wardrobe? If so, look no further than these five snaps to lead the way!
Megan Fox
Starting with something fabulous, Fox’s beaded and bejeweled skirt from her cover photo shoot in the Dominican Republic was absolutely breathtaking. It was flashy, show-stopping and all around pretty.
A skirt like this can pair well with a gorgeous bikini ensemble, like Fox sported in this image. Alternatively, it can be paired with a mini skirt or shorts, with the jeweled piece acting as a cover-up. No matter how you style it, it’s a guaranteed head-turner.
Olivia Dunne
A ruffled skirt like Dunne’s in this Portugal feature is as adorable as it is chic.
For those looking for something a little more feminine and dreamy, the fit of this skirt is perfect for you. The piece started with a thick waistband before spreading into a circle of ruffled fabric, both of which came together to create this gorgeous item. The color of the garment was also praiseworthy, as white is a great color to pair with basically any hue you may have in your closet.
Kate Upton
In your “showgirl” era? Let Upton’s Aruba photo shoot put you on to something absolutely glamorous.
The SI Swimsuit staple was nothing less than a sight to behold in this sparkly gold skirt. Its shimmery tassels certainly created a moment as they shook with every move she made. What’s more, with this much twinkle, there’s not a single room this piece won’t light up.
Yumi Nu
Don’t let anyone tell you that a sarong isn’t a type of skirt! Once they see the way the beautiful garment hugs the body and flares out, there will be no denying that these pieces belong to this class.
Sarongs are seriously slept on, especially for the way the wearer can style them according to their needs. You can wear it like Nu did for her Dominica shoot, pairing it with an alluring two-piece bikini set. Here, the sarong acts as a delightful accompaniment to an already fiery ensemble. It’s time for these pieces to get the love they deserve.
Olivia Ponton
And last but certainly not least, the esteemed mini skirt. This is the diva of all skirts with the way it commands a room.
Despite being made by an itty-bitty amount of fabric, the mini skirt is still phenomenal, proving that you absolutely should not judge a book by its cover. And a micro mini skirt moment, like Olivia Ponton’s Montengero three-piece outfit, is a surefire way to get fashionistas near you buzzing.