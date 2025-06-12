SI Swimsuit Models Beat the Miami Heat With Coppertone All Swim Weekend Long
Swim Week may be over, but the memories of the weekend-long extravaganza are forever. SI Swimsuit models descended upon the W South Beach in Miami for our incredible Runway Show on Saturday, May 31, and the lead-up to the main event was unforgettable.
From the Beach Club to an Apres Pool Party ahead of the runway show, Coppertone was a major presence during Swim Week this year.
As soon as models checked in to the luxurious hotel, they received a refreshing coconut water beverage in fresh Coppertone and SI Swimsuit–branded coconuts.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
On the afternoon of Friday, May 30, Coppertone hosted an oceanfront Beach Club, where models and VIP guests seized the sun safely, thanks to products like Coppertone Sport Face Sunscreen Lotion SPF 60+ ($13.99). On-theme touches throughout the event included a Coppertone-branded sandcastle, cornhole boards and more.
Coppertone Sport Continuous Sunscreen Spray Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $11.99 (cvs.com)
This moisturizing SPF is the ultimate formula for protecting your skin in a humid climate like Miami. Not only is it sweatproof, heatproof and waterproof, it shields your skin from up to 97% of UV rays. It doesn’t leave that dreaded white cast on your complexion, and the continuous spray makes application a breeze. Just like our brand stars, the SI Swimsuit team will be tossing this face SPF in our favorite beach bag all summer long.
Ahead of the main event, models enjoyed an Apres Pool Party on Saturday afternoon, where Coppertone provided an array of SPF and ice-cold coconut water.
“Miami energy is [incredible],” 2025 rookie Denise Bidot said. “Like we had a brunch today, a gifting suite, now we’re at the pool party with Coppertone and having a grand old time before we walk down the runway.”