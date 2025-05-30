From Custom Cocktails to SPF Goodies, SI Swimsuit and Coppertone Hosted the Most Glamorous Beach Club
The sun was shining, the music was bumping and the vibes were immaculate on Friday afternoon as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit took over the beachfront at the W South Beach for its official Beach Club, presented by Coppertone.
The activation followed the brand’s VIP welcome brunch and marked the next stop in a weekend full of fun, fashion and summer celebration.
Lined with rows of cozy lounge chairs shaded by SI Swimsuit–branded umbrellas, the event invited guests to relax and recharge just steps from the Atlantic.
Custom towels and bottles of sunscreen were placed on every seat, offering a picture-perfect scene that doubled as a practical setup for a day in the sun. Models and guests sipped colorful cocktails and snapped sun-drenched selfies along the shoreline.
Between catching up and cooling off, many joined in on the activities—competing in rounds of cornhole, playing tic-tac-toe in the sand or carefully pulling from an oversized SI Swimsuit–branded Jenga towers.
One of the cutest, most creative surprises was a handmade sandcastle with “Coppertone” etched across the front.
The curated cocktail bar featured a playful, on-theme menu of Smirnoff-based drinks—each crafted to match the mood. The “Hot Girl Spritz,” “Peach Please” and “Tan Lines & Coladas” offered a refreshing, boozy boost for guests.
SipMARGS made an appearance too, serving up chilled canned margaritas alongside fruity popsicles in lemon, strawberry, passion fruit and watermelon.
Upbeat pop hits played in the background as a steady stream of content creators, industry insiders and fans arrived. Among the crowd, a few lucky guests got the chance to meet this year’s cover stars—Olivia Dunne, Jordan Chiles and Lauren Chan—who graciously signed copies of the 2025 issue and posed for photos throughout the afternoon.
Many models came straight from the brunch event, still glowing in their effortlessly chic daywear. Some opted for breezy mini dresses and sheer mesh cover-ups, while others showed off stylish bikinis layered with linen button-downs, crochet sets and plenty of jewelry.
A few models even ended the afternoon with an impromptu dip in the sea—an on-brand finale for the balmy Miami weather, which hovered in the low 90s.
The activation also drew in a wave of friends and family showing their support. Ilona Maher’s sisters made an appearance, along with Dunne’s sister Julez and Chan’s fiancé Hayley Kosan.
Jena Sims’s husband, pro golfer Brooks Koepka, was also spotted mingling with guests. Alix Earle arrived with her close-knit Miami friend group, while Ali Truwit shared a sweet moment catching up with a childhood friend who had flown in to celebrate her milestone moment.
This year, 16 SI Swimsuit models will walk the runway: Ali Truwit, Achieng Agutu, Alix Earle, Camille Kostek, Denise Bidot, Ellie Thumann, Ilona Maher, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims, Jordan Chiles, Katie Austin, Lauren Chan, Nicole Williams English, Olivia Dunne, Penny Lane and XANDRA. The group of brand stars, including legends and rookies alike, will be joined by celebrity guests Bethenny Frankel, Midge Purce, Remi Bader and Stassi Schroeder. The 2025 Swim Search finalists, Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Leticia Martinez, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin, who were just announced earlier this week, will also make an appearance on the catwalk.
Throughout the weekend, guests will enjoy activations, pop-ups and exclusive gifting moments from SI Swimsuit’s official Swim Week partners—Coppertone, MINI, Batiste and The W South Beach—alongside featured brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills, Electric Picks, Nine West, Vince Camuto, Radiesse, Smirnoff, Summer Fridays, SLIP, Oh Polly, SipMargs, La Croix, Sally Hansen and Sean Donaldson Hair.
Be sure to tune in here on Saturday evening at 8 p.m. ET to watch the full runway show.