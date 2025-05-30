Swimsuit

From Custom Cocktails to SPF Goodies, SI Swimsuit and Coppertone Hosted the Most Glamorous Beach Club

The magazine hosted a beachfront activation today, ahead of its iconic Swim Week runway show on Saturday night.

Ananya Panchal

Penny Lane
Penny Lane / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

The sun was shining, the music was bumping and the vibes were immaculate on Friday afternoon as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit took over the beachfront at the W South Beach for its official Beach Club, presented by Coppertone.

Nicole Williams English
Nicole Williams English / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

The activation followed the brand’s VIP welcome brunch and marked the next stop in a weekend full of fun, fashion and summer celebration.

beach chairs
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Lined with rows of cozy lounge chairs shaded by SI Swimsuit–branded umbrellas, the event invited guests to relax and recharge just steps from the Atlantic.

Olivia Dunne, Camille Kostek and Katie Austin
Olivia Dunne, Camille Kostek and Katie Austin / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Custom towels and bottles of sunscreen were placed on every seat, offering a picture-perfect scene that doubled as a practical setup for a day in the sun. Models and guests sipped colorful cocktails and snapped sun-drenched selfies along the shoreline.

Ellie Thumann
Ellie Thumann / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Between catching up and cooling off, many joined in on the activities—competing in rounds of cornhole, playing tic-tac-toe in the sand or carefully pulling from an oversized SI Swimsuit–branded Jenga towers.

jenga
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

One of the cutest, most creative surprises was a handmade sandcastle with “Coppertone” etched across the front.

sandcastle coppertone
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

The curated cocktail bar featured a playful, on-theme menu of Smirnoff-based drinks—each crafted to match the mood. The “Hot Girl Spritz,” “Peach Please” and “Tan Lines & Coladas” offered a refreshing, boozy boost for guests.

menu
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

SipMARGS made an appearance too, serving up chilled canned margaritas alongside fruity popsicles in lemon, strawberry, passion fruit and watermelon.

Alix Earle
Alix Earle / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Upbeat pop hits played in the background as a steady stream of content creators, industry insiders and fans arrived. Among the crowd, a few lucky guests got the chance to meet this year’s cover stars—Olivia Dunne, Jordan Chiles and Lauren Chan—who graciously signed copies of the 2025 issue and posed for photos throughout the afternoon.

Lauren Chan
Lauren Chan / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Many models came straight from the brunch event, still glowing in their effortlessly chic daywear. Some opted for breezy mini dresses and sheer mesh cover-ups, while others showed off stylish bikinis layered with linen button-downs, crochet sets and plenty of jewelry.

Ellie Thumann, Katie Austin, Camille Kostek, Remi Bader, Nicole Williams English and Penny Lane
Ellie Thumann, Katie Austin, Camille Kostek, Remi Bader, Nicole Williams English and Penny Lane / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

A few models even ended the afternoon with an impromptu dip in the sea—an on-brand finale for the balmy Miami weather, which hovered in the low 90s.

Denise Bidot
Denise Bidot / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

The activation also drew in a wave of friends and family showing their support. Ilona Maher’s sisters made an appearance, along with Dunne’s sister Julez and Chan’s fiancé Hayley Kosan.

Adrianna, Ilona and Olivia Maher
Adrianna, Ilona and Olivia Maher / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Jena Sims’s husband, pro golfer Brooks Koepka, was also spotted mingling with guests. Alix Earle arrived with her close-knit Miami friend group, while Ali Truwit shared a sweet moment catching up with a childhood friend who had flown in to celebrate her milestone moment.

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka
Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

This year, 16 SI Swimsuit models will walk the runway: Ali TruwitAchieng AgutuAlix EarleCamille KostekDenise BidotEllie ThumannIlona MaherJasmine SandersJena SimsJordan ChilesKatie AustinLauren ChanNicole Williams EnglishOlivia DunnePenny Lane and XANDRA. The group of brand stars, including legends and rookies alike, will be joined by celebrity guests Bethenny Frankel, Midge Purce, Remi Bader and Stassi Schroeder. The 2025 Swim Search finalists, Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Leticia Martinez, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin, who were just announced earlier this week, will also make an appearance on the catwalk.

Throughout the weekend, guests will enjoy activations, pop-ups and exclusive gifting moments from SI Swimsuit’s official Swim Week partners—Coppertone, MINI, Batiste and The W South Beach—alongside featured brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills, Electric Picks, Nine West, Vince Camuto, Radiesse, Smirnoff, Summer Fridays, SLIP, Oh Polly, SipMargs, La Croix, Sally Hansen and Sean Donaldson Hair.

Be sure to tune in here on Saturday evening at 8 p.m. ET to watch the full runway show.

