SI Swimsuit Models Can’t Get Enough of Jena Sims’s Rookie Photo Shoot
The highly-anticipated day finally arrived: model and entrepreneur Jena Sims’s SI Swimsuit rookie photo shoot reveal. For months, the news that all seven co-winners in the 2023 Swim Search would be featured in the 60th anniversary issue has been swirling. Slowly, sneak peeks from their stunning photo shoots have been released, and yesterday was Sims’s turn—and fans and fellow SI Swimsuit models alike simply couldn’t get enough.
The Georgia native headed to Instagram to share a reveal announcement and a little behind the scenes footage from her trip to Mexico with her followers.
“That feeling when you no longer have to gatekeep your @si_swimsuit Rookie shoot content!” she wrote alongside a photo of herself smiling widely. The rest of the post included both BTS photos and videos from her trip with SI Swimsuit. As excited as she was to share the footage, fellow SI Swimsuit models were just as thrilled to finally get a glance at her first brand feature.
“🔥🔥❤️🔥🔥,” Nina Cash wrote simply in the comments.
“Amazing!!!! ❤️❤️,” Katie Austin gushed.
“You look unreal🔥,” Paige Spiranac complimented the newest member of the SI Swimsuit family.
“You look incredible sis,” Sharina Gutierrez added.
Sims certainly was all of those things and more, both in the BTS content that she shared and in the official photos from the trip. We can’t wait to share her full rookie feature, but in the meantime, be sure to check out her story and the initial sneak peek from her trip to Mexico with photographer Yu Tsai.