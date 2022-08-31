SI Swimsuit Models Take the VMAs by Storm

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards were filled with incredible moments and performances from some of music's biggest stars. The SI Swimsuit family was well represented with models walking the red carpet, presenting and performing in front of a reported TV audience of 1.59 billion viewers.

In case you missed it, 2016 SI Swimsuit cover model Ashley Graham presented the Best Latin award to fellow SI Swimsuit model Anitta. It was the first time in the VMA’s 38-year history that a Brazilian artist took home a Moonman. The honor came following Anitta’s show-stopping performance of her hit song, “Envolver.” Speaking about her momentous feat she said, "I was born and raised in the ghetto of Brazil, and for whoever was born there, we would never [have thought] this was possible."

Dancing With Myself host and 2019 cover model Camille Kostek stunned on the iconic black carpet with Lil Nas X. Sporting her new Pamela Anderson inspired bangs and wearing Mugler, Kostek posed for the cameras until Lil Nas X appeared in a get-up by designer Harris Reed. Needless to say, everyone was in awe of both fashionistas.

Camille Kostek attends the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion, who appeared on the cover of the 2021 SI Swimsuit Issue, was nominated for awards in three categories for her song with Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie” (Best Collaboration, Best Art Direction and Best Visual Effects). While the duo didn’t take home any VMAs this year, the SI Swimsuit cover model was performing at the Leeds Festival in England for a crowd of more than 100,000 so she was in good hands surrounded by adoring fans.

Kamie Crawford went full Barbiecore for the night, appearing in a hot pink gown by the Black designer, Hanifa (who also happens to be from her hometown in the DMV). Crawford wore the dress in part to honor Nicki Minaj, who was awarded the Video Vanguard Award at the event.

MTV host Kamie Crawford arrives at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

What will the next red carpet event have in store on the style front? New York Fashion Week kicks off September 9 – and the Emmy Awards show takes over Los Angeles for its September 12 broadcast. Stay tuned….