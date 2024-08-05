Simone Biles Has Strong-Worded Response to Questions About Post-Olympic Plans
It has been the year of the comeback for American gymnast Simone Biles.
After withdrawing from her events at the 2020 Tokyo games with a case of the “twisties,” the Paris Olympics gave her the chance at redemption. And Biles took it. With the 27-year-old’s help and leadership, the U.S. women’s gymnastics team reclaimed the gold medal last week after taking silver in Tokyo three years ago.
But Biles had more in her. She went on to claim the all-around title, becoming only the third female gymnast to win the gold medal at two separate games (and the first to do it in non-consecutive Olympics). Over the weekend, she secured a third gold in Paris in the women’s vault final. And today, she won silver for her floor routine.
In other words, Biles has had an eventful 2024 Olympic games. With her four medals, the athlete climbed further up the ranks as the most decorated gymnast of all time.
But despite her dominant performance, she has found that reporters are still looking for her to commit to more. In a post on X over the weekend, Biles addressed the media’s tendency to ask about future plans, rather than focusing on current achievements. “You guys really gotta stop asking athletes what’s next after they win a medal at the Olympics,” she said. “Let us soak up the moment we’ve worked our whole lives for.”
When a follower responded asking what her future plans are, the gymnast jokingly answered, “Babysitting the medal.”
Biles doesn’t want to talk about the future yet—and that is completely understandable. For now, celebrating her Paris achievements is more than enough.