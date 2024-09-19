Simone Biles Sends Strong Message About Rebeca Andrade’s Olympic Performance in Midst of Controversy
Team USA gymnast Jordan Chiles is currently in the midst of a battle to reclaim the Olympic bronze medal that was stripped from her by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). After an inquiry was submitted on the day of the Paris games floor final, Chiles moved into third place, securing yet another bronze medal for Team USA.
But days later, in a controversial move, the CAS reversed the decision and took away her bronze medal. Ever since, her teammates—particularly Simone Biles—have been outspoken in their support for Chiles, arguing that their coach, Cecile Canqueteau-Landi, submitted the inquiry within the appropriate window of time.
Where one of her own medals is concerned, though, Biles is not worried. In footage from the Netflix documentary series Simone Biles Rising, which was retrieved and submitted on behalf of Chiles and her bronze medal bid, Canqueteau-Landi can be seen and heard submitting inquiries into both Chiles’s and Biles’s scores.
Like Chiles, Biles’s inquiry also went unnoticed. Had it been noted and evaluated, the gymnast stood to win another gold medal in the floor final, topping Rebeca Andrade of Brazil. According to Biles, however, the gold medal went to the rightful winner. “honestly not a big deal for me, Rebeca had a better floor anyways,” she wrote on X in response to controversy over the missed inquiry. “upsetting how it wasn’t processed but I’m not mad at the results.”
Where Chiles is concerned, though, Biles is willing to put up a fight. “BUT JUSTICE FOR JORDAN,” she continued in her X post. “ya hear me!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”
Ultimately, the iconic gymnast’s dedication to the cause is a product of her belief that the correct procedures weren’t adhered to throughout the entire process.