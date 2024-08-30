Simone Biles Poses With Her 11 Olympic Medals, Shares Sweet Message to Younger Self
We seriously might never get over Simone Biles’s performance at the 2024 Olympics. The GOAT truly is an inspiration to all, and her historic run at the Paris games this year will never be forgotten. The professional gymnast broke multiple records and secured four new medals, bringing her total to 11 and making her the most-decorated American gymnast in Olympic history. She won an individual gold in the all-around and also led the Golden Girls to victory in the team final.
The 27-year-old has somewhat returned back to her normal life, though she’ll be jet-setting off for her gig as the host of the Gold Over America Tour soon, and she‘s understandably still reflecting on her phenomenal recent victory. In a new Instagram post, the Texas native posed on a elegant white curtain background with 10 of her medals laid out on step and one in her mouth as she pretended to bite down. Biles donned a white mesh mini dress featuring a sweetheart neckline and cold-shoulder silhouette, plus silver bedazzled details all over.
“6 year old me would be proud 🥹🤎🤞🏾,” the two-time SI Swimsuit model captioned the carousel of photos taken by Rachael Taylor, which she shared with her 12.8 million followers on Aug. 27.
“So proud!!!! Bravo ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” brand legend Lily Aldridge commented.
“History in a picture right here 👏👏👏,” activewear brand Athleta wrote.
“Iconic moment in HERstory! 🙌💗🐐,” the official Barbie IG account chimed.
“You can be so proud not only on those medals, but on all the stories that lay behind them! 🙏🏼✨🫶🏼 ,” cyclist Demi Vollering declared.
“👀 What a collection! 🤩,” the Olympics account exclaimed.
“i hope 27-year-old you is just as proud,” one fan wrote.