Simone Biles Swiftly Responds to Pregnancy Rumors With No Room for Speculation
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is (rightfully) standing up for herself on social media. The athlete shared a series of sweet photographs alongside her husband, Jonathan Owens, on Instagram on Friday, in which she declared the two were “partners in love & life.”
The snaps, captured by photographer Rachel Taylor, showed the professional athletes and spouses snuggled up together, while a few pics in Biles’s carousel artfully captured the couple through a doorway. For the occasion, Biles wore a white halter top and jeans, while the Chicago Bears safety opted for a white button-up and matching shorts. Both were barefoot, and the white backdrop matched the minimalist vibes of the pair’s outfits.
While the pictures reminded us that Biles and Owens are in fact couples goals, some Instagram users let their rude speculations fly in the comments section regarding a potential pregnancy announcement—and Biles quickly shut those theories down.
“That's definitely a pregnancy photoshoot.... Prove me right ❤️❤️❤️,” one person commented, to which the 11-time Olympic medalist firmly replied, “literally not, but go off…?”
The same user quickly tried to backtrack, noting they have “Nothing but love and respect for” Biles.
While several other users made similar conjectures, plenty of fans were quick to point out how inappropriate it is to make such speculations into the pair’s personal life. Meanwhile, tons of Biles’s 12.2 million followers pointed out the obvious—how precious the two are together.
“I’m smiling with these lovebirds,” one wrote.
“I love their impromptu photoshoots..... Like look at me I'm cute look at him he's cute look at us WE cuteeeee an can't get enough of each other,” someone else cheered.
“The way they look each other 😍😍,” a fan wrote. “Love is in the air.”
Owens also piped into the comments section, writing “4ever ❤️🤞🏽♾️” on his wife’s post.
The power couple were first linked in 2020 and tied the knot three years later. Throughout the course of their relationship, Biles and Owens have showed support for one another constantly. While Owens went viral for cheering on his partner during the 2024 Paris Olympics, Biles is always on the NFL sidelines in time for kickoff, sporting some seriously impressive custom game-day gear. Yesterday, she watched the Bears defeat the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 at Soldier Field while wearing an incredible pair of white boots with “OWENS” bedazzled on the calf. Check out the complete look here.