Angel Reese’s Best SI Swimsuit Moments
When Angel Reese stepped onto the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit set in 2023, she brought more than just her game face. The LSU phenom, fresh off a national championship and Most Outstanding Player honors at the time, made her brand debut in Los Angeles with photographer Yu Tsai.
“Angel Reese is a phenomenal basketball player,” editor in chief MJ Day said at the time of the photo shoot. “She’s an All-American... and an equally fierce advocate for growing the game of women’s basketball.”
Reese’s 2023 photo shoot
Her feature embodied that duality. The WNBA player stunned in vibrant bikinis, gold jewelry and fresh glam, exuding power and poise. She was entirely herself, proving that “Bayou Barbie,” the nickname she’d once explained as a celebration of both beauty and dominance, could shine in any arena.
Reese, who now plays for the Chicago Sky, told SI Swimsuit that the moniker was more than just a persona, crediting her blend of lashes and layups for breaking stereotypes in sports. Her photos radiated that confidence, balancing feminine glamour with unshakable athletic strength. And the nickname has followed her to Illinois, too—these days, she’s proudly known as “Chi Barbie.”
“I had on thong bathing suits and I didn’t think I was going to be comfortable, but [everyone] made me feel really comfortable. I work out a lot,” she stated while on set. “I embrace my body and who I am and every mark on my body. I probably feel the sexiest in a bathing suit.”
The Maryland native has quickly became a fan favorite both on and off the court, not just for her skills but her authenticity. “She is moving the needle forward for women in sports,” Day added. “Her drive and passion around being unapologetically herself is liberating the next generation.”
Since her SI Swimsuit debut, Reese’s career has skyrocketed. She was the seventh overall pick at the 2024 WNBA Draft and headed off to the Windy City. Her rookie season was electric, filled with double-doubles, buzzer-beater moments and sellout crowds.
If her SI Swimsuit feature marked her entrance into fashion, her 2025 Victoria’s Secret runway appearance sealed the deal. Reese strutted alongside supermodels and industry legends, blending athleticism with high-glam energy that wowed fans and fashion insiders alike.
Over the years, she has been spotted at New York Fashion Week and countless red carpets, effortlessly oscillating between bold streetwear and sleek couture. She‘s also the face of Reebok.
Now 23, the forward continues to expand what it means to be a modern athlete. Reese’s 2023 SI Swimsuit feature was a statement of self-belief and power. Two years later, that message feels even louder.
Her brand debut remains one of the brand’s most talked-about athlete moments, a visual reminder that strength and femininity can coexist beautifully.