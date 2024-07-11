Sixtine Is Smitten by This Silly, Adorable Gesture Her Boyfriend Takes, and So Are We
SI Swimsuit model Sixtine and her boyfriend Hayden Cohen just went on a gorgeous, romantic and fun month-long European vacation together. And, the content creator has been absolutely slaying her Instagram and TikTok uploads (shoutout to Cohen who has nailed the art of social media photography). In her latest post, on both platforms, the 26-year-old shared the cutest little detail about her relationship.
“My boyfriend gets so excited when I post something to IG. He just constantly refreshes the page to watch the like count go up,” read the on-screen text. Sixtine filmed her boyfriend as he stared at a recent Instagram post of hers (that he expertly captured) and kept double-tapping as heart emojis flew around the screen. He then turned to the camera, realized he was being filmed and smiled bright.
“how lucky i am to be loved by him,” the Belgium-born, Texas native, who now lives in New York City, captioned the adorable video, which was set to the sound of Ella Langley and Riley Green’s viral country hit song “you look like you love me.”
“Your boyfriend: refreshing to watch the likes go up of the post of himself refreshing to watch the likes go up,” one fan joked in the comments.
“A true king,” 2024 SI Swim rookie Berkleigh Wright chimed.
The IG carousel was a stunning series of photos of Sixtine in a red hot Monday Swimwear bikini. The body neutrality influencer was photographed stepping out of a lake and serving a fierce, bold smolder in a few snaps, as well as her radiant smile in others.
The two met on dating app Hinge last year while Sixtine was in a phase of challenging herself to go on one date a week, to get over the uncomfortable pressure and anxiety around dating and first dates in your 20s. The experiment clearly worked because the model has found her match, and they just spent all of June traveling to France, Italy, Portugal, Ireland and Belgium.