WNBA star Sophie Cunningham is Maxim’s new cover star. The Indiana Fever guard was photographed by Gilles Bensimon for the publication’s November/December 2026 issue, which was revealed by the outlet earlier today, Wednesday, Nov. 18.

In the striking black-and-white photograph, Cunningham posed for the camera while clad in a black leather ensemble that hung off her shoulders. The 30-year-old professional athlete offered up a fierce smolder for the camera while her blonde locks were perfectly fanned out around her face.

“playing dress up at 30 and being THE magazine cover!? boyyyyy are we just gettin started ⚡️🎸,”Cunningham wrote in the caption of her Instagram post that served as her announcement. “thank you @maximmag for having me as your cover girl! MUWAHAHA SO FUN!!!!”

The comments section was quickly flooded with praise from the Fever star’s friends and fellow celebrities.

“UMMMMM😍😍😍😍,” retired basketball star and February 2026 digital SI Swimsuit Issue cover model Haley Cavinder gushed. Meanwhile, twin sister Hanna chimed in with a similar remark: “OMGGGGG🔥.”

“WOWOWOWOWOWOWOWOWOWOOWOWOWOWOOW!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Brittany Aldean, wife of country star Jason Aldean, wrote.

“Best cover ever!” one fan declared, while another added, “So deserved! Iconic 🔥.”

In the accompanying feature story with Maxim, Cunningham discussed everything from her roots to her desire to one day be the WNBA commissioner. She also revealed that coaching is on her list of future dreams, as is doing commentary—the latter of which is something she trialed out this year.

On the same day Cunningham was announced as a featured athlete in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue, she revealed that she had joined USA Sports as an athlete contributor for the 2026 WNBA season.

As for Cunningham’s dazzling SI Swimsuit debut, the professional athlete was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. While in the Sunshine State, the University of Missouri graduate was a natural in front of the lens, striking a pose in several white and black swimsuits that captured her fierce energy.

“This is probably one of the most empowering things that I have done ever,” Cunningham stated while on location in Florida with SI Swimsuit. “ ... I truly do think, like, go kick a-- out on the court, and then go kick a-- out in the real world being a woman who is strong, who is powerful and who has a mindset that she can do anything.”

Below, enjoy a few of our favorite SI Swimsuit snapshots of Cunningham from her 2026 photo shoot in Fort Myers, Fla.

Sophie Cunningham was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Sophie Cunningham was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Sophie Cunningham was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Cin Cin. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Sophie Cunningham was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

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