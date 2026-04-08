Sophie Cunningham Makes Her SI Swimsuit Debut on the Same Day She Announces WNBA Broadcasting Career

In case you missed this morning’s announcement, we are pleased to share that WNBA superstar Sophie Cunningham has joined the SI Swimsuit roster for the 2026 magazine. The 29-year-old free agent was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla., and will appear in this year’s SI Swimsuit Issue, which hits newsstands next month.

Cunningham, who first started playing basketball as a child, was a member of the Rock Bridge High School team in her native Columbia, Mo., before she went on to become the University of Missouri’s all-time leading scorer with 2,187 points. After being drafted to the Phoenix Mercury during the 2019 WNBA Draft, where she was the 13th overall pick, Cunningham was traded to the Fever in January 2025. And as of this week, the professional athlete is an unrestricted free agent.

Ahead of the 2026 WNBA season, which tips off later this month with preseason play, Cunningham just made yet another huge career announcement: She will join USA Sports as an athlete contributor on the USA Network throughout the WNBA season.

On the same day she announced her broadcasting career news, Cunningham’s first official photo from her time on the SI Swimsuit set was released—and since then, fellow SI Swimsuit models and fans alike have welcomed Cunningham into the fold with open arms.

Sophie Cunningham was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Cin Cin. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” three-time brand model Penny Lane commented on an Instagram post of behind-the-scenes footage posted by SI Swimsuit, with 2026 rookie Tunde Oyeneyin echoing the same sentiment with her own fire emojis.

“🔥🔥go @sophie_cham!!” one excited fan wrote.

“Sophie glowing❤️,” another follower stated.

“INCREDIBLE ! Let’s go @sophie_cham 👏,” the official Show Me Something podcast, which Cunningham cohosts alongside West Wilson, added.

“This edition will be sold out in a minute 😅,” one user observed.

“A superstar! @sophie_cham 👏,” University of Missouri women’s assistant basketball coach Liza Fruendt cheered.

In the footage captured on set, Cunningham spoke out about how liberated she felt posing for the issue and her knack for adopting a winner’s mindset, whether she’s on the court or off.

“This is probably one of the most empowering things that I have done ever,” Cunningham stated while in the Sunshine State with SI Swimsuit. “ ... I truly do think, like, go kick a-- out on the court, and then go kick a-- out in the real world being a woman who is strong, who is powerful and who has a mindset that she can do anything.”

Congratulations to Cunningham on both of her latest achievements!

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