Celebrate Stassi Schroeder’s Birthday With These Magnetic Photos From Her SI Swimsuit Runway Debut
The biggest happy birthday goes out to none other than Stassi Schroeder!
One of SI Swimsuit’s latest additions, Schroeder joined the brand at this year’s Swim Week in Miami Beach, Fla. The reality TV star walked the runway alongside several returning models and new faces, an experience that she labeled as “crazy.”
“This is the craziest thing I’ve done. I’ve done a lot of stuff in my life, but this is up there,” she told the SI Swimsuit team. She went on, adding, “If you had told 21-year-old me, I would have been like, ‘No way, no way.’ It’s like, ‘At 36, you’re gonna be able to do this after you had kids?’ I just feel so f---ing honored, you know what I mean?”
But honestly, it was our honor to witness the duality of this reality TV star, as she showed that she’ll never give the camera a dull moment! With this in mind, let’s take a look back at Schroeder having the time of her life on the SI Swimsuit Swim Week catwalk.
Schroeder looked like a polka-dot vision in this lovely two-piece ensemble from Frankies Bikinis.
From the way the bikini top was styled in a traditional bra shape to the way the cheeky bottom had that vintage look, there wasn’t anything not to love about the way this brand put a spin on a classic design.
The black and white polka dots complemented her skin marvelously, as did the overall design of the swimsuit, which provided a sophisticated yet glamorous aura. She easily scored 10s across the board for this look!
There’s no doubt this New Orleans native slayed from top to bottom—but that’s not the only show-stopper she brought to the Florida catwalk, as she had one more look in her stylish armoire.
Schroeder’s second runway ensemble was proof that the snake skin print will never go out of style, especially because she looked so darn good in this swimsuit from Nessy Swimwear.
The bikini featured a triangle cup with a halter-style top, while the bottom was the standard bikini cut, adorned with strings on both sides of the garment. This ensemble was simple yet mighty, and a great option for any bikini lovers out there.
In short, Schroeder was a natural on the SI Swimsuit runway, and—while it may have been her first—it definitely shouldn’t be her last. We can’t wait to see what styles she’ll rock next!
Happy Birthday, Stassi!