Stassi Schroeder Calls SI Swimsuit Runway Debut the ‘Craziest Thing’ She’s Ever Done
We’re more than ready for Stassi Schroeder’s SI Swimsuit Runway Show debut tonight, and for the TV personality, the thought of her first catwalk appearance with the brand is bringing up mixed emotions.
“Like, I'm gonna s--t my pants,” the 36-year-old joked to us. “I am so nervous. I'm so excited.”
While the TV star, bestselling author and podcaster already has an impressive portfolio of accolades, this milestone specifically stands out, she says. “This is the craziest thing I’ve done,” Schroeder confirms. “I’ve done a lot of stuff in my life, but this is up there with, ‘Are you joking?’”
Tune into the live runway show at 9 p.m. ET here.
Known for her seven-year-long stint on the beloved Bravo show Vanderpump Rules, Schroeder has published three New York Times bestselling novels—Next Level Basic, Off With My Head and You Can’t Have It All. She also hosts the Stassi and The Good, The Bad, The Baby podcasts while recently making her return to the Vanderpump-verse in Vanderpump Villa season 2 on Hulu.
“If you had told 21-year-old me, I would have been like, ‘No way, no way,'” Schroeder admitted when talking about the timing of her newest feat. “It's like, ‘At 36, you're gonna be able to do this after you had kids?’ I just feel so f---ing honored, you know what I mean?”
Gearing up for her debut at the annual event in Miami, Schroeder revealed how she’s getting runway-ready. Disclosing that her go-to runway anthem is the Game of Thrones theme song (because it “makes [her] feel like a powerful ass b----”, she exclaimed), the entrepreneur shared what kind of energy she’ll be channeling on Saturday night.
“I was practicing in the house we’re in today, and I’m like, am I going serious? Am I serving, or am I, like, here to bring the party vibes? I’m trying to figure it out,” she shared. “I guess it depends on the song they choose for me.”
Schroeder hits the runway alongside Achieng Agutu, Ali Truwit, Alix Earle, Bethenny Frankel, Camille Kostek, Denise Bidot, Ellie Thumann, Ilona Maher, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims, Jordan Chiles, Katie Austin, Lauren Chan, Midge Purce, Nicole Williams English, Olivia Dunne, Penny Lane, Remi Bader, XANDRA and 2025 Swim Search finalists Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Leticia Martinez, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin.