Style Yourself Like an SI Swimsuit Model and Shop the In-Room Gifting From Launch
Last month, the SI Swimsuit Social Club took over SoHo to celebrate the launch of the 2025 magazine, and VIP guests enjoyed everything from a makeup masterclass and a styling suite to fitness classes and branded activations.
When SI Swimsuit models arrived at the SoHo Grand Hotel for the weekend of festivities, they were greeted with gift bags full of goodies, containing snacks, gift cards, clothing and more. Shop the exclusive model gift bags below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
SkinnyDipped Lemon Bliss Yogurt-Covered Almonds, 5 Pack, $26.45 (amazon.com)
SkinnyDipped’s thin-dipped nuts are packed with flavor and contain half the sugar of similar brands. The gluten-free snack is packed with plant protein and these lemon-coated almonds served as the perfect snack to help models maintain their energy throughout the weekend.
Venus et Fleur Le Mini Round, $69 (venusetfleur.com)
This single eternity rose is available in a variety of colors, including pure white, blush, pink and more. It makes for the perfect gift and is designed to last a year or longer.
Top Tier Travel Gift Card (toptier.travel)
Top Tier Travel is an accommodations company that specializes in securing the best hotels at the best rates for their clients. The brand works with many corporate clients to help simplify travel and save money, and SI Swimsuit models were given gift cards to put toward their next luxury travel experience.
SI Swimsuit Tote
Models held all of their essentials in this custom branded Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Social Club tote. While it’s not available to the public, fans can purchase a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit-branded beach bag for the summer here.
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Social Club Crop Top
Cute crop tops with “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Social Club” stitched across the bust were gifted to brand stars to commemorate launch. And again, while not available for purchase to the public, check out this SI Swimsuit red-and-white crop top, courtesy of the brand’s collaboration with Oh Polly, for a similar vibe this summer.
MacRae x Sharina Collection
Custom scarf necklaces were gifted to this year’s roster of SI Swimsuit models by 2024 rookie Sharina Gutierrez. The sweet accessories featured different golden pendants, including a heart and flower, and as a bonus, the versatile accessory can also be used as a bag charm. Shop the complete collaboration, including the Pearl Tear Drop Necklace ($58) pictured above, here.