Supermodel Naomi Campbell Opens Up About the ‘Joy’ of Motherhood
It’s only appropriate that supermodel Naomi Campbell landed on “The Icons Issue” cover of Harper’s Bazaar. The 54-year-old London native got her big break at the age of 15, and has been a household name ever since. She has graced hundreds of magazine covers over the years, and was the first Black woman to appear on the covers of Time and Vogue France.
In an accompanying feature article, published by Harper’s Bazaar on Wednesday, Campbell opened up about everything from her incredible career to her “workaholic” nature. The two-time SI Swimsuit model also discussed motherhood, which is a topic she largely keeps private and out of the public eye.
“It’s the biggest joy,” she told the outlet of being a parent. “The biggest blessing is to have these two innocent, beautiful souls and for me to be able to be their mother. I learn a lot each day. They’re good kids ... I definitely don’t take them from New York to London for a two-day shoot. That’s too much, but my kids love to travel. They must have known!”
Campbell welcomed a baby girl via surrogate in May 2021, while her son joined the family (also via surrogate) in June 2023. Outside of starring on the cover of British Vogue’s March 2022 issue alongside her daughter, Campbell has kept mum on most details of parenthood, including the names of her children.
Read more about what Campbell has been up to in recent years outside of the modeling industry and motherhood, including her film and television work and activism, here.