Katie Austin’s Daring 2025 Shoot Sizzled Enough to Keep Anyone Warm Through Winter
Katie Austin was destined for stardom ever since she became a 2021 Swim Search finalist. The model ultimately co-won the open casting call audition alongside Christen Goff and has been showcased in the pages of SI Swimsuit ever since.
For her fifth consecutive shoot with the SI Swimsuit team—following stints in Atlantic City (2021), Montenegro in 2022, the Dominican Republic in 2023 and Portugal in 2024—the fitness content creator and KA Daily founder traveled to Bermuda, where she joined two 2025 cover models, Olivia Dunne and Lauren Chan, with Achieng Agutu, Ilona Maher, Brooks Nader, Jena Sims and Ellie Thumann on the coast.
The shoot showcased elevated neutrals, ranging from a crochet, sequin-adorned Andi Bagus two-piece to a JÉBLANC chain dress embellished with crystals. The issue hit newsstands on May 13, and shortly after on the red carpet of the SI Swimsuit 2025 Launch Party in New York City, she dished on a specific ensemble that particularly caught her eye.
“I love the bikini that I wore with Ms. Cover Girl Brooks Nader,” the model dished at the Hard Rock Hotel New York. The Andi Bagus number was spotted on the SI Swimsuit 2023 cover model, who twinned with Austin off the coast of the Atlantic.
Serendipitously, Nader is also a Swim Search winner, as were half of the multitalented roster that stepped onto set in Bermuda. The group was rounded out by Agutu and Sims, who both scored winning spots in 2023. “We did a little starfish matching bikini [moment]. It’s basically nude, but it’s my favorite,” Austin continued.
As for the former collegiate lacrosse player turned health coach, Austin also gushed over her latest SI Swimsuit feature on Instagram. Along with a reel of behind the scenes clips, the model gushed over her half-decade-long tenure with the brand. In addition to her Swim Search win, the model also notched a Rookie of the Year nod in 2022, alongside Goff as well.
“Always an honor to grace these pages again,” the model penned to Instagram on May 13. She added, “So grateful to MJ [Day, SI Swimsuit editor in chief], the entire team, the other models, and this crazy dream I’ve gotten to call a REALITY FOR 5 YEARS!!! 💕💕💕💕.”
For fans of Austin, her portfolio with the magazine is both extensive and eye-catching. Before you head over to her latest shoot in Bermuda, learn more about her journey with SI Swimsuit here!