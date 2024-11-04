Taylor Swift Could Be Returning to Arrowhead for Tonight’s Chiefs Game
Taylor Swift’s attendance record at Kansas City Chiefs home games this season has been impeccable. Despite her ever-busy schedule—which includes her epic world tour, the Eras Tour—the pop sensation has yet to miss a game at Arrowhead Stadium since the 2024 season started.
Though the 34-year-old made appearances at all three of her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s home games, she has yet to make an appearance at an away matchups. But things just might be about to change. Last night, the musician played the last concert on the U.S. leg of the Eras Tour at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Swift won’t take to the stage again until Nov. 14, when she kicks off the last handful of Eras Tour concerts in Canada.
With her one-and-a-half-year-long tour winding down (the last concert date is set for Dec. 8 in Vancouver), fans are anticipating a lot more Swift sightings in the crowd at NFL games—starting with a Monday Night Football matchup at Arrowhead.
Tonight, the Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on their home turf, and with no concert conflicts, there’s a chance that Swift might be in attendance. Fans will certainly be on the lookout for the megastar, who always arrives at games in her absolute best style.
It’s unlikely that Swift, who was in the crowd at the Chiefs home games on Sept. 5, Sept. 15 and Oct. 7, has seen the last of Arrowhead this season. Last year, despite her busy schedule, she was a loyal supporter of Kelce and his teammates. She proved her dedication to the team with an appearance on the sidelines at Super Bowl LVIII, which took place in the midst of the Asia leg of her international tour. Swift hopped on a plane after a show in Tokyo to make it back for the game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. After showing her support, she boarded a flight back to continue the concert stint overseas.
Once her tour ends, making pitstops at Chiefs games will—hopefully—become much easier for the pop star. Though she will, of course, remain busy as ever, her schedule will hopefully allow for more time with Kelce, who has likewise been balancing a busy schedule and their year-long relationship.
In any case, her fans are looking forward to seeing her back in the crowd at Arrowhead (and on the road) in Chiefs red.