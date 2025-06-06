The Basic Cell Phone Function Gabby Thomas Never Uses May Surprise You
Elite athlete Gabby Thomas has five Olympic medals to her name, and earlier this year, added “2025 SI Swimsuit model” to her already stacked résumé. The 28-year-old track and field athlete traveled to The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla., for her brand feature, and in between takes, stepped in front of the lens to guide readers through her cell phone habits.
Below, here’s what Thomas had to say about the most famous contact in her phone, the function she never uses, what’s on her lock screen and more.
She doesn’t believe in waking up to an alarm
“I don’t believe in alarms,” the Harvard University graduate admitted while on location. Thomas then proved as much when she had some difficulty even locating the function while on her phone. “But when I do have to use an alarm ... how do I get there? I don’t even know how to set up an alarm. I hate alarms. I just believe in like sleeping until you wake up naturally.”
Her lock screen features a picture of her pup
Thomas and her dog, Rico, are inseparable. I mean, have you seen her pup’s Instagram account? It comes as no surprise, then, that Rico is the featured image on the background of his mama’s cell phone.
“He’s in a pumpkin patch and he’s smiling at the camera,” Thomas gushed of the sepia-toned photograph. “He’s my heart.”
A famed makeup artist is the most famous contact in her phone
The Georgia native name-dropped British makeup artist Pat McGrath as the most famous person in her contact list. “I met her a couple weeks ago at New York Fashion Week and got her information so one day she can do my makeup,” she explained.
Thomas is friends with fellow SI Swimsuit model and athlete Ilona Maher
“The other day I posted a photo of me and Ilona Maher and I was like, ‘Should we run the marathon?’ And everyone said ‘yes,’ but my best friend DMd me and goes, ‘Not my two favorite range clients. Go Lowell,’ and Lowell’s our agent,” Thomas shared, before adding, “And it’s so cute. Ah, who doesn’t love her?”
She keeps a running note of things she overhears on the street
While some of us keep grocery lists or business name ideas in our notes app, Thomas keeps track of comical things she overhears while out and about.
“So I have this notes app of things that I overhear when I’m walking down the street that I find kind of funny,” she revealed. “One was, ‘I hate running, I just hate it,’ while someone was jogging and I thought it was hilarious. People are so unknowingly funny.”