The Story Behind the Iconic Photo of Hailey Clauson Posing With a Herd of Water Buffalo
Hailey Clauson has never been one to say no to an adventure. The SI Swimsuit legend, who has posed for the brand eight separate years now, made her debut in 2015 in Hawai’i and landed on the cover just one year later after her photo shoot with James Macari in Turks and Caicos.
“For Sports Illustrated, you have to be prepared for anything. It’s not just looking pretty in a bikini, I'll tell you that,” she told Harper‘s Bazaar. “But they knew bringing me on the shoot that I’m one of those girls who’s down to do whatever.”
While in Sumba Island, Indonesia in 2017, the California native, who recently got engaged to longtime boyfriend Jullien Herrera, posed in front of a giant and “unpredictable” herd of water buffalo.
“We are about to shoot with some water buffalo and I’m a little nervous. They look a little intimidating. But I’m excited. The water buffalo have huge horns,” the 29-year-old said while on location. “In my head, I thought these creatures were going to be charging at me and not very controlled, but they’re all really sweet and kind and a little timid, so it was not too bad. I love shooting with animals. It makes you feel like you’re experiencing the culture of the island.”
Clauson, who is the co-owner and creative director of boutique modeling agency Margaux the Agency, has also been photographed on a horse in Finland and with an adorable koala around her neck in Australia.