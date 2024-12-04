‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on’ Season 3 Cast: Meet the Couples and Follow Them on Instagram
One of Netflix’s most popular dating reality shows has returned as we get to meet the six couples unsure about their future together in The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on Season 3. The first batch of episodes was released today, introducing us to the romances and their complications. If you're unfamiliar with the show, it follows multiple couples at the crossroads of their relationships. While one person in the relationship wants to get married and start a real life together, the other isn't so sure about the big commitment.
The series deals with this by having the couples break up for multiple weeks and mingle with one another to embark on a “trial marriage” with another person to see if they’re ready to get married to their original partner or move on for good. Giving an ultimatum can be a taboo subject, but it’s worked for many former cast members on this show. Will it be successful for these couples of Season 3? We’ll find out in the coming weeks.
Now that the first five episodes of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on Season 3 are streaming on Netflix, let’s meet the six couples looking for answers.
J.R. and Zaina
- Who gave the ultimatum? Zaina
- Ages: J.R. is 33, Zaina is 32
- Instagram accounts: Follow J.R. on Instagram, follow Zaina on Instagram
About: “Since meeting on a dating app almost three years ago, Zaina and J.R. are synced in many ways, but one area they don’t align on is marriage. For J.R., his reservation comes from his past relationship history — and because of that, he wants to be absolutely certain before taking the next step.”
Sandy and Nick
- Who gave the ultimatum? Nick
- Ages: Sandy is 27, Nick is 38
- Instagram accounts: Follow Sandy on Instagram, follow Nick on Instagram
About: “After two and a half years of dating Sandy, Nick says he’s ready to settle down. Sandy, however, is 10 years younger than Nick and doesn’t feel like she’s at that stage in her life yet.”
Caleb and Mariah
- Who gave the ultimatum? Mariah
- Ages: Caleb is 29, Mariah is 24
- Instagram accounts: Follow Caleb on Instagram, follow Mariah on Instagram
About: “Mariah may be young, but she already knows what she wants out of her relationship with Caleb: a ring. ‘I want to experience as much of the love as I possibly can fit into my lifetime,’ she says in the trailer. ‘I would love forever to start right now.’ Caleb, on the other hand, doesn’t want to rush into it.”
Aria and Scotty
- Who gave the ultimatum? Scotty
- Ages: Aria is 25, Scotty is 30
- Instagram accounts: Follow Aria on Instagram, follow Scotty on Instagram
About: “Scotty wants to get engaged to Aria, his girlfriend of three years. ‘At the end of this experience, I hope my partner will choose me in the way that I have chosen her,’ he says in the trailer. But Aria feels that the professional sacrifices — among others — she’d have to make in order to take that step may be too much at the present moment.”
Chanel and Micah
- Who gave the ultimatum? Chanel
- Ages: Chanel is 27, Micah is 28
Netflix has not shared the Instagram accounts for Chanel or Micah. We’ll be sure to update this post if we are able to find them.
About: “Chanel — despite giving an ultimatum to Micah, her boyfriend of two-and-a-half years — is hopeful that breaking up for the experiment will bring them back together stronger than ever. But Micah doesn’t necessarily believe that now is the right time.”
Dave and Vanessa
- Who gave the ultimatum? Vanessa
- Ages: Dave is 34, Vanessa is 30
- Instagram accounts: Follow Dave on Instagram, follow Vanessa on Instagram
About: “‘I want someone to make me feel like I am their dream woman — the person that they’re choosing to start their life with,’” Vanessa says in the trailer. Dave, meanwhile, feels that when it comes to marriage, he wants to take his time with the decision-making process.”
Who are you rooting for so far this season? Now that the first five episodes are out, it’s time for a binge session!
Episodes 6-8 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on Season 3 will be released on Netflix next week on Wednesday, Dec. 11, followed by the finale and reunion the following week on Wednesday, Dec. 18. Check back with us for recap coverage and more.