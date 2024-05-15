These 6 Powerful, Vibrant Photos of SI Swimsuit Cover Model Gayle King Are Everything
Three-time Emmy Award-winning journalist Gayle King, who is best known as the cohost of CBS Mornings, just made her SI Swimsuit debut on the cover of the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue. The 69-year-old traveled to Mexico for her photo shoot with talented visual artist Yu Tsai in the special 60th anniversary issue.
“I never in a million years thought I would be standing here in a bathing suit for Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit], but here I am, which says to me that sometimes people can dream, God can dream, the universe can dream a bigger dream than you can ever think for yourself,” the Gayle King in the House radio show host gushed while on location. “I would have never thought this was possible. This was nowhere on my bucket list. So I’m thinking maybe it was a dream that I didn’t even know I wanted because now that I’m here, I want it bad.”
View Gayle King’s 2024 Mexico gallery here.
The proud mom and grandmother is also a Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism winner, and has earned several honors for her work over the years. She was named to the TIME100 list in 2019, and is also the editor at large of Oprah Daily. King’s powerful, inspiring appearance on the front of this year’s SI Swimsuit Issue is a “not so gentle” reminder that “women are limitless and control their destinies,” editor in chief MJ Day stated.
Below are six magnificent photos of King in Mexico.