These 8 Stunning Pics From Kate Upton’s SI Swimsuit Debut Are Making Us So Nostalgic
SI Swimsuit legend Kate Upton made her debut with the brand in 2011, when she traveled to the Philippines with photographer Raphael Mazzucco. It was clear from that very moment that the supermodel was destined to be a star. She landed on the cover the following year, after her sophomore shoot with Walter Iooss Jr. in Australia. The 32-year-old, who landed her fourth cover this year, traveled to Mexico with visual artist Yu Tsai for the 2024 magazine, and also participated in a group photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla.
“It feels pretty special being a cover model at 19 for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and then again at 31 especially [because] everyone is like when you start off modeling, your career is over at 23,” she shared while on location with the team earlier this year. “In my career, what I’m most proud of would be just taking care of myself and taking care of my mental health. It was a lot to take on at a young age. I built such authentic friends and had my family and leaned on them. [I] became ultimately way more comfortable in my skin than I ever [thought I] would be. My favorite memory associated with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is the people at the magazine. It’s MJ [Day, editor in chief], it’s [photographer] Yu Tsai, who build this positive set. That’s why we are able to push these boundaries. That’s why we’re laughing all day. That’s why everyone is feeling so loved and comfortable on set. Shooting bikinis is not comfortable, no one is comfortable, but [the] energy and love and the set that [SI Swimsuit] built makes it comfortable.”
Today, the Michigan native is a TV host, mom of one (she shares daughter Genevieve with her husband, MLB player Justin Verlander), the co-owner of Vosa Spirits, and, of course, an industry icon.
Below are eight flawless pics from Upton’s SI Swimsuit debut in 2011. It’s one of our favorite photo shoots ever to look back on.