This Pop Icon Is ‘DWTS’ Contestant Brooks Nader’s Ultimate Dance Idol
Ahead of the Season 33 premiere of Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday, Sept. 17, contestant and SI Swimsuit legend Brooks Nader is dusting off her moves. The 27-year-old Baton Rouge native is also getting to know dance partner Gleb Savchenko as she and the 40-year-old Russian-American dancer and choreographer rehearse in the studio.
The two appear to be getting along great already, and the DWTS Instagram account shared a cute reel of the pair discussing the dancers they most admire on Sept. 9.
“Brooksie, who is your dance idol?” Savchenko inquired, to which Nader replied, “I’m gonna have to go with Britney Spears.” The pro dancer named Michael Jackson as his.
“Brooks and Gleb are already besties! ✨ Can’t wait to watch them make Britney and MJ proud. 😉 #DWTS,” the show’s official account captioned Monday’s post.
Tons of fans chimed into the comments section to reflect upon both picks, many of whom agreed with the 2023 SI Swimsuit cover model’s personal dance idol.
“Yaaaaaas you are that girl!! And Britney is a great choice 🔥🔥🔥,” one follower wrote.
“Tell me you’re doing the iconic MJ/Britney collab 😍,” someone else noted, in reference to the famous duet the pop icons performed of “The Way You Make Me Feel” in 2001.
“Yahooo!!! Let’s goooo!!!! 👀🪩👀!!!!” another fan cheered. “Can’t wait to see you two light-up the ballroom!!! ❤️💃🏻❤️🕺🏻.”
“Dream duo🔥,” sister Sarah Jane Nader gushed.
“Let’s goooooo😍😍😍😍😍,” Nader added.
