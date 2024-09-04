Fans React to SI Swim Cover Models Brooks Nader, Ilona Maher Joining ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 33 Cast
Dancing With the Stars is returning for its 33rd season, and fans couldn’t be more excited. And, this year features a super stacked cast, including two very special women who are brand stalwarts over here at SI Swimsuit.
Brooks Nader, 2023 cover girl, and this month’s digital issue cover model, Ilona Maher, will join the reality competition series in hopes of earning the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.
Nader, 27, who has posed for the franchise each year since her debut in 2019, is partnered with Russian dancer and choreographer Gleb Savchenko, who has also appeared on the UK, Australian, and Russian versions of the show. Olympic rugby player Maher, who led Team USA to a bronze medal at the Paris games this summer, is partnered with professional ballroom dancer Alan Bersten.
DWTS announced the news early this morning in a joint Instagram post with Good Morning America, and fans went wild. The cast also includes Bachelor franchise stars Joey Graziadei and Jenn Tran, as well as basketball player Dwight Howard, American Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and others.
“OMGGGG @brooksnader,” SI Swimsuit’s June digital issue cover star Alix Earle commented on the post.
“Go @brooksnader go!!!!” fellow brand model Katie Austin added.
“IM SO EXCITED😍😍😍😍,” Daniella Karagach Pashkova chimed.
“Ilona looks like a Greek goddess 😨,” one fan chimed.
“@ilonamaher this was not on my bingo card but I’m obsessed,” another wrote.
“AAHHHHHHH ILONA AND STEPHEN YESSSSSS OLMYPICS BUDDIES ABSOLUTE FAVVVVVSSSS!!!!!!,” someone else gushed. Like Maher, Nedoroscik also went viral on social media during this year’s Olympic games.
Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 17, on ABC and Disney+.